05 Oct 2022

Council meeting forced to adjourn due to internet outage

The meeting took place at Cloonavin last night.

Pic: Lars Kienle/Unsplash.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

05 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

A local council has been forced to adjourn its monthly meeting due to technical difficulties.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council had been holding its monthly full council meeting on Tuesday night when an internet outage in the area forced the adjournment.

The meeting had begun as usual, chaired by Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace, with much of the early stages taken up by councillors declaring various interests.

Around eight minutes into the meeting, councillors in the Cloonavin chamber began to report difficulties in being able to view the related papers for the meeting on their devices.

Councillors prevented from discussing motion to suspend senior officers

A motion calling for the resignation of the CEO was heard in private this evening.

The meeting took a five minute recess, after which they attempted to close Microsoft Teams to increase the bandwidth, but after a further ten-minute recess, the meeting was abandoned.

"I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news but we are going to have to adjourn until next Monday night," said the Mayor.

"The outage is in BT52; it's not an internal problem and it would not be practical for us to carry on tonight."

The meeting was adjourned to resume on Monday October 10 at 7.00pm.

