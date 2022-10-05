Search

05 Oct 2022

Minister visits County Derry school for anniversary celebrations

The school is celebrating its 60th year.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Minister visits County Derry school for anniversary celebrations

Minister Michelle McIlveen, Principal Mr M Meehan, VP Miss M Maguire, Chair of Board of Governor Mrs S. Kinoulty and Mrs Eileen Loughlin. Eileen is the school's current Primary 1 classroom assistant and Eileen attended the school from Primary 1 when the school opened 1962.

St Mary’s Primary School, Greenlough recently welcomed the Minister of Education, Michelle McIlveen MLA, as part of the school's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The Minister spoke to the children during a special assembly before planting an oak tree and time capsule at the front of the school for the community and future generations to enjoy.

School Principal Mr Martin Meehan said: “We invited the Minister to our school to launch a year of celebrations to mark 60 years of excellence.

“We are delighted and very honoured the Minister could join us to help celebrate this momentous occasion.”

This is the first event of many the school have planned to take place throughout the academic year.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media