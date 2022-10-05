Minister visits County Derry school for anniversary celebrations
Minister Michelle McIlveen, Principal Mr M Meehan, VP Miss M Maguire, Chair of Board of Governor Mrs S. Kinoulty and Mrs Eileen Loughlin. Eileen is the school's current Primary 1 classroom assistant and Eileen attended the school from Primary 1 when the school opened 1962.
St Mary’s Primary School, Greenlough recently welcomed the Minister of Education, Michelle McIlveen MLA, as part of the school's 60th anniversary celebrations.
The Minister spoke to the children during a special assembly before planting an oak tree and time capsule at the front of the school for the community and future generations to enjoy.
School Principal Mr Martin Meehan said: “We invited the Minister to our school to launch a year of celebrations to mark 60 years of excellence.
“We are delighted and very honoured the Minister could join us to help celebrate this momentous occasion.”
This is the first event of many the school have planned to take place throughout the academic year.
