Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 6th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Columba (Colm) Doherty, 82 Tamnaherin Road, Eglinton

The death has taken place of Columba (Colm) Doherty, 4th October 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Kathleen, 82 Tamnaherin Road, Eglinton, loving father of Michaela, Moira, Dermot, Gemma and Columba, father-in-law of Barney, devoted grandfather of Luke, Eva, Dara, Beth, Colleen, Keeva and Erin and dear brother of John-Joe, Sr. Sarah, Harry, Margaret, Neil, Con, Kathleen, Cormac and the late Willie. Funeral from his home on Friday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In the interests of everyone's safety, a park-and-ride will operate to and from the car park at St Mary's Church, Tamnaherin from 6.00pm - 10.00pm on Thursday. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Maureen Hudson, Seacoast Road, Limavady

The death has taken place of Maureen Hudson, (peacefully) passed away at home (Seacoast Road, Limavady) on 3rd October 2022. Much loved mother of Martin, Angie and Tanya and sister of James (Jim) and Anna (deceased). Absent from her failing body and present with her faithful Lord. A Thanksgiving Service for the life of Maureen will be held on Monday, 10th October at 12noon, Mountsandel Christian Fellowship, The Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine. No flowers please. Donations if desired to either: Many Hopes (https://manyhopes.org/donate), Foyle Hospice (https://foylehospice.com/donate/), Marie Curie (https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate). Thank you to all who loved and cared for Maureen and supported the family, enabling her wishes to pass at home to be fulfilled.

Pricilla McCaul, 35 Richmond Crescent, Derry

The death has occurred of Priscilla McCAUL, 5th October 2022, (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of the late Seamus McCaul, dear partner of Jim Beattie, loving mother of Donal, Stephen, Sinead and Karen, dear mother-in-law of Marian, Una, Mark and Marty and a devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren. Funeral leaving her home, 35 Richmond Crescent on Saturday, 8th October at 10.20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

Peter (Senior) McDaid, 90 Foyle Road, Derry

The death has taken place of Peter (Senior) McDaid, 5th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary (May), loving father of Edward and Peter, dear father-in-law of Sinead, devoted grandfather of Feena and Roma-May. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle. Funeral leaving his home 90 Foyle Road on Friday, 7th October at 9.20am to St. Columba’s Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for her.

