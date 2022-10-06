Search

06 Oct 2022

'Come With Me' hits the right note for Greencastle's Patsy

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

06 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Perhaps best known internationally for his anthemic composition ‘Home to Donegal’, legendary singer / songwriter, Patsy Cavanagh, has released a new CD.

Entitled ‘Come with me on the road’ it includes a selection of his songs from the 1980s until the present day.

Over the years Patsy who hails from Greencastle in County Donegal has had his songs recorded by a galaxy of Country stars including, Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Margo, Mick Flavin, Big Tom, Brendan Shine and many more.

Patsy’s songs have also been recorded in Britain, USA, Denmark, Australia and South Africa.

As well as ‘Home to Donegal’, Patsy’s best known songs include, ‘The Old Schoolyard’, ‘Foyle Waters’, ‘Dear John’, ‘Stranger in my Town’, ‘Maybe Someday’ and ‘Can’t Hold the Years Back’.

Speaking to Inish Times, Patsy said the award winning, ‘Home to Donegal’ had been recorded by more than 50 different singers to date.

“It has also been recorded in several languages including Dutch and Danish,” said Patsy.

“My song, ‘I Wish You Well’ is the title track of Daniel O’Donnell’s new album, which is due for release in November. Thomas McBride recently covered ‘Monaghan in My Dreams’ and Mick Flavin is recording two songs soon.

“It is great to be getting covers for the songs after all these years and this is why I have done the CD. Some of these songs were on early cassettes and others are new so it's a nice mix.”

For more information, Patsy can be contacted on: 0749381104 or by email: patsycavanagh2@gmail.com.

