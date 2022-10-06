Search

06 Oct 2022

‘Cost of living’ meetings to be held in County Derry

A local political representative has urged the whole community to attend.

A meeting is to be held in Kilrea Town Hall next week.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

06 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Two public meetings are to be held in areas of north Derry over the next few weeks to address the continuing rise in the cost of living.

Described as a 'community conversation', the meetings are set to take place in Kilrea and Garvagh, with Aontú representative from East Derry, Gemma Brolly, encouraging the public to get involved.

“We hear of the ever increasing list of goods and services increasing in price while workers on the ground take to the streets in protest to simply demand fair wages,” she said.

“All this is happening while those elected to Stormont refuse to take their seats but still draw their wages and claim expenses.

Aontú representative for East Derry Gemma Brolly.

“Our community has so much to offer, we have so many individual organisations, businesses and people who assist selflessly and generously. The aim of the meetings is exactly this.

“We want anyone and everyone willing and able to offer time, ideas, any kind of support, to come along and join this conversation.

“A conversation which will lay the foundations not only of a community response to those affected by the cost of living crisis, but of community spirit and positive relationships.”

Garvagh will also host one of the meetings.

Referring to a motion brought by Cllr Emmet Doyle to Derry City and Strabane District Council recently, Mrs Brolly said the idea of 'warm banks' should be explored.

“This is something which could be coordinated within our more rural communities in the Garvagh and Kilrea areas, incorporating local businesses and services to provide warm places for our community.

“This will be an opportunity to bring people together while stagnant government tears us apart, an opportunity providing company, entertainment, strengthening our community in the face of adversity while helping those in need to save on electricity and fuel.

“These community conversations are open to absolutely everyone in our community, all thoughts, all voices and all assistance will be very welcome.”

Meetings will take place in Garvagh Community Building on Thursday October 6 at 7.30pm and in Kilrea Town Hall on Tuesday October 11 at 7.30pm.

