Derry man receives suspended sentence for assault on Strand Road

A man has received a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court today after he admitted assaulting a man who is now deceased.

Jordan Hazlett (27) of Ebrington Oaks in Derry admitted the charge of assault that occurred on April 23 last year.

The court heard that police were alerted by CCTV operators about an ongoing incident in the city centre.

Two men, Hazlett and another man, were engaged in what was described as 'a brawl' at the junction of Strand Road and Sackville Street.

A prosecution barrister said that Hazlett appeared to have 'gone too far' and the other man had an injury to his mouth.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that while he was reluctant to speak ill of the dead both these men had issues with alcohol.

District Judge Alan White told Hazlett he had 'an atrocious record' but added he would not send him straight to prison.

He imposed a sentence of 3 months suspended for 2 years.