Guilty pleas heard in Mobuoy waste case.

Three of the five defendants in the Mobuoy waste case have pleaded guilty to a range of offences in relation to the unauthorised disposal of waste at the Mobuoy site.

The site is adjacent to the River Faughan, on the outskirts of Derry.

A number of similar charges have been left on the books for the remaining two defendants. Sentencing is expected on November 7, 2022.

If charges are ‘left on the books’ they can be reactivated at a later stage, subject to permission from the Crown Court or the Court of Appeal.

A Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) spokesman said: “Illegal dumping, especially of this magnitude, shows a shocking and appalling disregard for the residents, the environment and the law.

“While our priority in this case is to protect the water quality of the River Faughan as well as protect the environment by remediating this site, it has also been a priority to pursue those who perpetrated this crime through the courts.

“Following the conclusion of the court proceedings, the Department will be in a position to move forward with its development of a remediation strategy to ensure that the legacy of this site is a positive one for future generations.”

On September 9, 2022, Paul Doherty (64), a director of Campsie Sand and Gravel Limited, from Culmore Road, Derry, pleaded guilty to seven waste offences with regards to controlled waste identified on lands located on the Mobuoy Road.

At a further court hearing on September 16, 2022, waste management company City Industrial Waste Limited and its director, Gerry Farmer (53), of Westlake, Derry, pleaded guilty to three waste offences each with regards to controlled waste identified on lands located on the Mobuoy Road.

The various parties have pleaded guilty to offences contrary to the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997:

Paul Doherty: 1 x Article 4 (1)(a) for depositing controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be deposited on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

3 x Article 4 (1)(b) for keeping controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be kept on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

3 x Article 4 (1)(c) for keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution to the environment or harm to human health.

Gerry Farmer: 1 x Article 4 (1)(a) for depositing controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be deposited on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

1 x Article 4 (1)(b) for keeping controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be kept on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

1 x Article 4 (1)(c) for keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution to the Environment or harm to human health.

City Industrial Waste Limited:1 x Article 4 (1)(a) for depositing controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be deposited on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

1 x Article 4 (1)(b) for keeping controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be kept on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

1 x Article 4 (1)(c) for keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution to the Environment or harm to human health.