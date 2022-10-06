Derry residents' plea for Meenan Square to be cleared amidst safety concerns and eyesore for community

Residents have raised their concerns regarding Meenan Square as the area has not been cleared after the bonfire held there in August of this year.



They are also calling for the long awaited redevelopment of the site to commence as soon as possible.



The community has urged for a clear up, either by Council or the private owners of the land, amidst concerns for the safety of those residing in the surrounding area, including children playing in and around the area.



Also, the residents, some of whom are paying private mortgages and rates for their home, believe the site to be an eyesore.



Adrienne Carlin, a former resident of the area who has been pushing for the clear up and urgent redevelopment of the area said the site is simply not safe and residents should not have to look out onto the abandoned wreckage of the bonfire.



"There are children playing in and around the site," Ms Carlin explained. "There is so much broken glass and residue of the bonfire that has never been cleared.



"The site needs to be cleared by the authorities and properly secured until redevelopment begins and the residents need to know the details of this.



"This isn't a case of who owns what, this is a safety issue for the community.



"It is also a complete eyesore. This is a popular tourist spot. Bus loads of tourists get off to see all the murals in the area and then they are greeted with this.



"Meenan Square was once a busy spot within the community and now it is a hazard. It has laid vacant for years with residents, who take great pride in their homes, having to look onto an abandoned site.



"It needs to be cleared up, and as soon as possible. Then plans to redevelop must begin. This community deserves better."



The site, previously home to storefronts and the iconic Bogside Inn, was sold to private developers in 2016.



In 2016, Martin McGuinness and then First Minister Arlene Foster announced that the revitalisation of the Meenan Square shops would be one of the priorities of a massive £45m investment across five ‘urban villages’ in the North.

The demolition of buildings on the site at the junction of Westland Street and Lecky Road was completed in August of 2021.



The initial "Urban Village Initiative" was to include new houses, retail units, community and youth facilities and licensed premises - expected to cost in the region of £11million. This project is yet to commence.



Six years on from the initial announcement of redevelopment, it continues to face further delays because The Executive Office (TEO) has not yet purchased the land.

It is understood TEO has been engaged in protracted negotiations with the private owner of Meenan Square and hopes to conclude these negotiations very soon.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office said: “Meenan Square is a transformational project in Derry Urban Village area, which aims to improve good relations outcomes and develop a thriving place where there has been a history of deprivation and community tension.



"There are plans to create a focal point in the local community as a mixed-use re-development including social housing, community space and commercial units.

“The site remains in private sector ownership and discussions on the purchase of the site continue with the owners and delivery partners.



"We hope they will conclude soon allowing Urban Villages to move forward with transforming the site into a shared space for fostering positive community identities; building good relations; and harnessing wider economic and social benefits for the local community.”