Search

06 Oct 2022

Draperstown residents asked for views on social housing demand

The Housing Executive is currently researching the need for housing in the area.

Draperstown residents asked for views on social housing demand

Cathy Wright (right), Housing Executive, and Georgina Grieve, chief executive of the Workspace Group, urge local people to register their interest if they would like to live in social housing.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Residents in the Draperstown and surrounding area are being asked for their views on the demand for social and affordable housing in the area.

The Housing Executive is currently researching the need for housing in the area and plans to hold an information event on Wednesday, October 19 in the town.

At the event, local people will be able to talk about their current tenancy, housing options and to register their interest in social and affordable housing in the area.

Housing Executive Rural and Regeneration Manager Tim Gilpin said: “This Rural Housing Needs Test gives an opportunity for people in the Draperstown area to be consulted about their housing needs and to get advice on housing options.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list.

One day at a time: Co Derry centenarian's secret to long life

Esther Cassidy of Ballymaguigan reached the milestone last week.

“But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.”

Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for Mid Ulster, urged local people to express an interest if they want to live in a social home.

“This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in this area and I’d encourage interested local residents to come along and make their views known,” she said.

County Derry vandalism demonstrates 'intolerance and bigotry'

Dual language signs have again been the target of vandalism.

“While the Rural and Regeneration Unit examines the potential for new housing, you will still be considered for any housing that might become available in your areas of choice, if you are already registered with us or a housing association.”

The housing information event will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Draperstown Community Hub, 50 High Street, Draperstown, BT45 7AA.

Anyone who wishes to register an interest in a home in the locality can also call the Housing Executive on 028 9598 2502 or the local office on 03448 920 900, email rural.housing@nihe.gov.uk or visit nihe.gov.uk

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media