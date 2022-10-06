Connor Coyle 'SICKENED' as clash with Felix Cash in London cancelled!

Connor Coyle has described himself as 'sickened' following the cancellation of his Middleweight title clash with Felix Cash this weekend in London.

The entire 'Born Rivals' card has been cancelled after main eventer Conor Benn returned what promoters said was an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug". The British Boxing Board of Control had said the bout was "prohibited and not in the interests of boxing" after the results emerged on Wednesday.

Promoter Matchroom confirmed this evening that the fight had been postponed, and, by extension, the entire card, including Coyle's bout with Cash.

The news understandably infuriated Coyle who posted the following on Instagram:

"I am sickened! Two months away from my kids and family and to be dropped last minute like this over someone else's mistake! More news to follow in the coming days about my fight. Coyle vs. Cash will still happen, it has to! It will.

"I sincerely apologise to all my sponsors who have backed me and this fight and have been vey supportive through my whole preparations. For the fight fans, we will get the show happening again. I hope to announce soon."

A statement from Matchroom said:

"After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn."

"It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control's decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process," it added. "That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue."