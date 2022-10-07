Search

07 Oct 2022

Derry Death Notices - Friday, 7th October, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 6th September, 2022

Reporter:

Derry Now

07 Oct 2022 7:33 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The following deaths have occurred:-

 

Patrick Joseph (Patsy) Moore, 16 Dernaflaw Cottages, Dungiven

Raymond Rogan, 10 Abbey Park, Derry

 

 

Patrick Joseph (Patsy) Moore, 16 Dernaflaw Cottages, Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Joseph (Patsy) Moore peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 6th October 2022, late of 16 Dernaflaw Cottages, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Bernie and loving father of Darren (Rhonda), Caroline (Paul), Gary(Eilís),Paula (Johnnie) and Patrick. Devoted grandfather of Jamie, Nadine, Caoimhe, Kain, Darach, Orlagh, Taylor-Leigh, Ellie, Fiachra, Aoibhinn, Eimear, Demi-May, Kayleigh and Donnach. Wake will commence today (Friday) at 12noon. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral on Saturday, leaving his late home at 2.00pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Saint Joseph patron of departed souls pray for him.

 

Raymond Rogan, 10 Abbey Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Raymond Rogan, 6th October 2022, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of the Late Margaret, loving father of Donna, Paul, Suzanne, Geraldine and Aaron, much loved grandfather, great grandfather and father in law. Funeral from his home, 10 Abbey Park on Saturday at 10.30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link : http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Family flowers only. If wished donations in lieu to the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Sean Carr, Funeral Director. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

 

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media