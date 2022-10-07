Search

07 Oct 2022

Former Derry trainee solicitor charged with assaulting delivery driver with golf club

Derry Magistrates Court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

A former trainee solicitor who was convicted of domestic violence charges several years ago has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court today charged with assaulting a delivery driver with a golf club.

Kevin McDaid (36) of Rockmills in Derry appeared charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a golf club on October 5.

He was also charged with two counts of assault and one of disorderly behaviour again on the same date. 

The court heard that a delivery driver for Dominoes went into the shop to collect his order.

While he was inside his girlfriend came in and told him there was a man with a golf club outside and she thought he was going to hit the car.

The driver went out and McDaid was said to have 'squared up' to another driver who was there.

He was then alleged to have struck one of the drivers twice with the golf club and put the other one in fear of being assaulted. 

He was also said to have used a racist comment telling one of the drivers 'he shouldn't be here and should go back to his own country.'

A police officer told the court that all of this was captured on CCTV and at interview McDaid made full admissions but denied the racist comment.

The officer said she believed it was to do with the revving of engines.

The court was also told that McDaid had 21 previous convictions. 

Defence counsel Andrew Moriarty said his client was a 'former trainee solicitor' who had been imprisoned by the Crown Court and been released in December 2020.

He said that McDaid was now in employment and had just finished a night shift and was sleep deprived when this incident happened.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said that there was no reason why anyone would go out with a golf club.

He said he was minded to put McDaid in custody but decided to grant him bail on condition he stay away from the alleged victims and does not enter Domino's.

He advised the defendant to seek counselling for anger management. 

He will appear again on October 14.

News

