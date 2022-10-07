Representatives from community organisations urged to attend County Derry meeting on cost-of-living crisis

A County Derry councillor is calling on representatives from sporting clubs, community organisations and churches to attend a meeting in Dungiven next week in an effort to address the cost-of-living crisis.

Sinn Féin’s Sean McGlinchey is hoping major stakeholders in local organisations will come out to the meeting to discuss how they can help those struggling with the cost-of-living.

Councillor McGlinchey (pictured below) says he has already proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council consider opening up some of their council properties to more vulnerable members of the community over the winter months.

He is also hoping that council will look into a free bus service for those living in rural areas.

Speaking to Derry Now, Councillor McGlinchey said: “I am holding a meeting in Dungiven Library on Thursday 13th October at 7pm and want the main stakeholders in local organisations, including community groups, sporting clubs and local churches to come out to discuss what we can do for the community during the cost-of-living crisis.”