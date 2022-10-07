County Derry footbridge to close for 'structural repairs'

A footbridge within a popular County Derry park has been closed 'with immediate effect' to allow repairs to be carried out.
The Department of Agriculture, Environmental and Rural Affairs (DAERA) announced the immediate closure of the Roe Mill Bridge within Roe Valley Country Park, Limavady on Friday afternoon.
With immediate effect, the pedestrian Roe Mill Bridge in Roe Valley Country Park is to close to undertake essential structural repairs. NIEA apologies for any inconvenience caused and will endeavour to affect repairs in a timely manner to facilitate its reopening. pic.twitter.com/9PRAfDj3pH— DAERA (@daera_ni) October 7, 2022
"With immediate effect, the pedestrian Roe Mill Bridge in Roe Valley Country Park is to close to undertake essential structural repairs," they said.
"NIEA apologies for any inconvenience caused and will endeavour to affect repairs in a timely manner to facilitate its reopening."
