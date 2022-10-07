Derry winners unveiled at the Arts & Business NI Awards 2022

Arts organisations, businesses and individuals were celebrated at this year’s Arts & Business NI Awards 2022 with winners announced across 11 categories.

The ceremony brought together the cultural and private sectors, to celebrate the best in creative partnerships and also recognise the achievements of outstanding individuals.

Several Derry businesses and arts organisations were announced as category winners, including the Commitment to Diversity Award which went to Millennium Forum Theatre Company and Specsavers.

Lisa Heaney, Access Manager at the Millennium Forum, is delighted with the news, “We have been working hard to put access at the centre of everything we do and to make our services and activities as accessible as possible," Ms Heaney said.

"Some of the many award-winning activities that we are currently running include the Dementia Friendly Tea Dances, Moves and Melodies, Energy of Light Discos and Energy Train (a training course for young people living with disabilities).

"Throughout the years, we have been making big strides not just in providing accessible events but also in the accessible facilities, training of our staff and collaborating closely with user groups to bring the best services to our customers.

"To have Specsavers support this journey as Access Partner is testament to

how the arts and local business can work together to be innovative, creative and overcome certain challenges.”

Séan McCauley, Director of Specsavers Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link, added: “We couldn’t be more proud that our partnership with Millennium Forum has been recognised by the Arts & Business NI Awards.

"What began as an advertising partnership 6 years ago has grown as

we became more involved with the amazing work done by the team, sharing their commitment to ensuring the arts are accessible for all.



"As a locally owned business, we are particularly proud to be supporting those in our local community through this partnership, providing opportunities for those living with disabilities to express their creativity and be immersed in the arts.

"We have plans to further expand upon our partnership with the Millennium Forum and look forward to more success in our shared goals of providing access for all.”

The awards also celebrated outstanding individuals such as Bernie Shiels, Chair of Stage Beyond, who received the Inspirational Trustee Award at the ceremony.

The Inspirational Trustee Award is awarded to an individual who, in a voluntary capacity, has added outstanding benefit to an arts organisation in a governance role.

Commenting after being announced as the winner, Bernie Shiels said: “I was totally shocked when my name was announced, and I was called to the stage to receive this award.

"It was such a proud moment for me personally and for Stage Beyond which has been such a central part of my life since I joined the theatre company 21 years ago.

“I would like to thank the staff, Board and members of Stage Beyond for everything that they do and being so supportive.

"I was really chuffed to be nominated for this category and to be shortlisted alongside individuals from the other brilliant arts organisations. It just feels amazing to actually win the Award and my family are so proud also.”

Bernie was appointed Chair of Stage Beyond last year and became the first member of the local theatre company for adults with learning disabilities to hold the position.

Congratulating Bernie on her success following the awards announcement in Belfast on Thursday evening, Dee Conaghan, Artistic Director of Stage Beyond, said she was absolutely delighted to receive the news.

“Bernie Shiels has been a stalwart at Stage Beyond since its formation and she is fully deserving of this award for her inspirational recent new role as Chair of the Board of Trustees which makes important decisions on the future direction of the company," Ms Conaghan said.

Arts & Business NI, CEO Mary Nagele said: “Our award winners are shining examples of the amazing benefits of collaboration between the Arts and businesses.

"We have a cultural sector to be proud of, and at a time when all sectors continue to face unprecedented challenges, it is hugely important we showcase the value of working together and the amazing things that can happen when we do.”

Each winner took home a specially commissioned piece of artwork created by Sasha McVey Ceramics, which was sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

Lee Cutler, Forestside Centre Manager and Principal Sponsor commented: “We were delighted to sponsor the Arts & Business NI Awards for the second year running.

"The awards are a chance to shine a light on the past year’s successful creative partnerships which have helped to make Northern Ireland a more vibrant place, in which to live and do business.”

The Arts & Business NI Awards have been celebrating and inspiring connections between the cultural and commercial sectors in Northern Ireland for over 20 Years.

To read the full list of Award winners go to https://www.artsandbusinessni. org.uk/news/2022/september/ winners-announced-for-abni- awards-2022-in-partnership- with-forestside