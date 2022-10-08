Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 8th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Dan Deehan, 95 Highfield Road, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of Dan Deehan, 7th October 2022, beloved husband of Peggy and loving father of Mark, Dana (Doyle), Colin and Rory, dear brother of the late Pat, William, Robert, Annie (Berryman), Margaret and Elizabeth. Funeral from his home, 95 Highfield Road on Sunday, 9th October at 11.15am for 12.00noon Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption via webcam (https://www.magherafeltparish.org/church-webcam). Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law Susan, Sharlene, Cathy, son in law Emmett, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time only from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

Kathleen (Valerie) Hunter (née Cooke), 33 Ardnabrocky, Drumahoe

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Valerie) Hunter (née Cooke), 7th October 2022, (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, (surrounded by her loving family) a dear wife of Ian, much loved mum of Kathy, Kerry, Kylie and Kirsty, adored nanny of William, Rebecca, Ellie, Dylan, Casey, Demi and Katie, loving sister of Sammy, Dora, Ronald and Anne, devoted mother-in-law and aunt. Funeral leaving her late home, 33 Ardnabrocky, Drumahoe on Sunday, 9th October at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Killaloo Parish Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

William James (Billy), Hyndman, 16 The Beeches, Drumahoe

The death has taken place of William James (Billy) Hyndman, 6th October 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 16 The Beeches, Drumahoe, much loved son of the late John Ross and Ellen, loving brother of Rae, Jacqueline, Ian and Ross, dearest brother-in-law of Alan, Avril, Meta and the late Andrew, a dear uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Monday, 10th October at 2.00pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Building Fund) c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28 Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ.Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

Denis McCourt, 2 Earhart Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Denis McCourt, 7th October 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 2 Earhart Park, beloved husband of the late Angela, loving father of Ruairi, Conor and Emmett, devoted grandfather of Sophie, Danaé, Luke and Georgia, dear son of the late Jerry and Nell, loving brother of Eileen and the late John. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, 10th October at 9.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake on Saturday (8th) and Sunday (9th) from 11.00am to 6.00pm and from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. St. Anthony pray for him

Wendy Margaret McDermott (née Boreland), 141 Primity Crescent, Newbuildings

The death has taken place of Wendy Margaret McDermott (née Boreland), 6th October 2022, (suddenly) at her home (in her 56th year), 141 Primity Crescent, Newbuildings, cherished daughter of Norman and the late Audrey, devoted mum of Sam and Jodie, dearest sister of Mark, and sister-in-law of Adele. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Monday, 10th October at 11.00am, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the W.H. & S.C.T. Ward 50 (Northwest Cancer Centre) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

