Bay Road Soccer Fantasy Football: The Three-dom of Manchester

It was a history-making week in Fantasy Football, mainly due to the events at the Etihad on Sunday where something truly incredible happened- and it wasn’t Man. City fans showing up for a game.

Hat tricks for Erling Haaland are becoming as common as rain in a Derry summer but two hat tricks in one game for two different players is something truly rare in the history of the Premier League.

It meant incredible scores the likes of which haven’t been seen this season for those who had both Haaland and Phil Foden in their team.

The top scorers this week were Kevin Deery with ‘Grandad Boys’ and Peter Ward with ‘Hibbert’s Heroes’, both of whom had remarkable similar teams. Not only did they have the two City players which gave them 65 points, they also had two-goal James Maddison and Jared Bowen in their midfield, which gave them an additional 32 points, helping them both to breach the 100-point mark.

Of course, in Fantasy Football there is always the other side of the coin. For every manager who dies well there are three who don’t, and there were some shocking scores this week. There were none worse however than John Casey’s ‘Candystripes’ who continue to perform poorly. A midfield of Zaha, Rashford, Barnes and Coutinho earned just 14 points while a forward line of Jota, Kane and Nketiah delivered just 8 points.

But as bad as Casey did, he triumphs in the face of the spectacular car crash that was Gary Ferry’s ‘Last Place a Cert’ team.

Removing the captain’s armband from Haaland and placing it on Ivan Toney earned him 2 points instead of 46. Not only that, he took Foden out of his team and replaced him with Rashford, earning him 1 point instead of 19.

It will actually be impossible to make two worse decisions in the remainder of this season.

1 Grandad boys Kevin Deery . . . 119 . . . 578

2 PUREPIPE FC Mits epakman . . . 101 . . . 570

3 The Crooked Vultures Colin Cassidy . . . 100 . . . 554

4 Letsgoooo Andy Shiels . . . 82 . . . 549

5 Sackin diz afta week Bryan Gray . . . 93 . . . 548

6 The Keïta Success Ben Houghton . . . 78 . . . 547

7 Football team Darrell Harvey . . . 86 . . . 543

8 Derry Wells Patrick Downey . . . 97 . . . 543

9 TAA Very Much Gary Martin . . . 91 . . . 542

10 Change Name Alun Connolly . . . 81 . . . 541

11 Unreal Madrid FC Tony Deane . . . 50 . . . 540

12 Oisín Ten Hag-an Oisin O’Hagan . . . 91 . . . 539

13 United Ireland Dale Robson . . . 82 . . . 538

14 DerryBhoys Gareth Duffy . . . 89 . . . 534

15 Donegal Colts Pat Gamble . . . 81 . . . 533