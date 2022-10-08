Search

09 Oct 2022

Road closures in County Derry as police revisit fatal road traffic collision

The incident took place on Tuesday June 7.

49-year-old Ainslie Gordon died as a result of the collision on June 7.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt are to return to the scene.

49-year-old Ainslie Gordon from the Cookstown area died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident which occurred on June 7 2021 and involved Mr Gordon's motorcycle and a red Massey Ferguson tractor.

Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers on Sunday, October 9 and road closures will be in place at this time.

Speeding drivers cause lane closure on County Derry road

DfI had originally hoped to operate two-way traffic flow.

Between 10.00am and 2.00pm, the Aughrim Road will be closed between the Aughrim Road Roundabout at the by-pass and also at the Ballynagarve Road.

Meanwhile, between 2.00pm and 4.00pm the Aughrim Road will be closed between both ends of Derrygarve Road.

Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles and diversions will be clearly signposted.

