09 Oct 2022

Major Derry fundraising concert for Children in Crossfire

Major Derry fundraising concert for Children in Crossfire

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Cllr Sandra Duffy and Children in Crossfire CEO, Richard Moore with members of the Irish Doctors Choir and Orchestra Northwest. Photo: Tom Heaney (nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

A very special one-off concert will take place in Derry’s Guildhall on Sunday 20th November, to raise vital funds for international development charity Children in Crossfire. The Unanswered Question: Music and Poetry of Searching and Peace promises to be an unmissable occasion for local music fans.

Lead event organiser, Dr Neil Black from the Irish Doctors Choir said: “The Irish Doctors Choir are very pleased to organise this concert in aid of Children in Crossfire, who are greatly respected for the positive impact they make on the lives of highly vulnerable children in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

"It is especially relevant for us to be partnering with them, given their focus on life-saving healthcare in Ethiopia. We are proud that the proceeds from our Guildhall concert will support that outstanding work.

“We are privileged to be partnering with the phenomenal Orchestra Northwest to host what is sure to be a very memorable concert experience. Under the guidance of our Musical Director, the renowned Brian MacKay, The Unanswered Question: Music and Poetry of Searching and Peace will be both powerfully evocative and deeply entertaining. This will be a must-attend event for music lovers throughout the northwest – and all for a really wonderful cause.”

Children in Crossfire CEO Richard Moore encouraged local music fans to buy tickets: “We are delighted that the Irish Doctors Choir have chosen to support us at their Guildhall concert on Sunday 20th November.

"I am very much looking forward to welcoming choir members from all over Ireland to Derry for what is sure to be an unforgettable afternoon of top-class music and poetry.

"I have no doubt the local public will support this unique event, not just because they know it will help Children in Crossfire to deliver our programmes in Ethiopia and Tanzania, but also because of the wonderful performance it will be in our city’s best venue.

Tickets and priced £20 or €22.50 are available at www.childrenincrossfire.org /irish-doctors-choir/. People can also call the Children in Crossfire office on 028 7126 9898 to buy.

Demand for tickets is expected to be very high, so anyone interested in attending is urged to purchase theirs as soon as possible.

News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

