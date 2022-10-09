Derry Greyhounds: Skittles strikes to land the Olwinn Sprint Final

Although it was a blustery evening at Brandywell on Monday, thankfully it was a dry and mild 17 degrees for the race meeting.

The highlight of the 7 race programme was the Oliver Canavan sponsored, Olwinn Sprint, where the 18 first round semi-finalists had been narrowed down to 6 finalists who were competing for the title. It carried a generous first prize of £250 and trophy.

Racing got underway with 3 sprint races and we saw a few pups with promising careers emerge throughout the meeting. Grangeview Ten is a busy new sire on the scene and he got his first winner at Brandywell when Oliver O’Neill’s, Annas Emma (Grangeview Ten x Havana Lottie, May 21) won the first race in 17.08.

Moderately away from trap 3, she cleverly navigated a path through the packed field at the first bend and after opening a few lengths lead, she was able to hold off the late challenge of Olwinn Cara by a neck. Knockbann Sandy (Ballymac Eske x Knockbann Uno, May ’21) was further 2 lengths back in third. Sandy went into a few note books as being unlucky to be baulked from behind when she was in, what appeared to be, a winning position on the crown of the bend.

Do It Nidge (Droopys Nidge x Coolatee Molly, Oct ’20) was an impressive winner of the second race in a fast 16.80 on his career debut for Ray White.

Nidge racing from trap 6 and the experienced Old Fort Vegas in trap 4 showed the best early pace on the race to first bend. Both dogs kept their positions going around the bends and with the benefit of the shorter route around the bends, Vegas was approximately a length up on her rival as they entered the home straight.

However, the stunning blue brindle Nidge powered up the home straight to get the better of Vegas by 0.75 lengths.

Shady Skittles who won the Olwinn Sprint Final with (left to right) sponsor Oliver Canavan, Seamus Sudden and owner Patrick McCrossan.

Ryan McFlynn’s Shrewd Sapphire (Droopys Sydney x Shrewd Clover, Dec ’20) was back to winning ways in the third race when she battled out a tight finish with Blackstone Dylan who was a neck away in second place and Droopys Katie who was 1.5 lengths back in third.

Sapphire was moderately away from trap 5 but showed good pace going into the first bend.

She opened up a few lengths lead as she took the middle line around the bends and held off Dylan who was flying up the home straight with a wet sail. Sapphire now has two wins from five races and her 16.95 success was an improvement on her previous winning time of 17.04.

Upgrade

Each week Andrew O’Neill from O’Neills Dog Food very kindly sponsors a bag of dog food for the winner of a race at Brandywell.

Lokos Loch who won the sixth race with owner Terry Fox (left) and Oliver O’Neill.

On Monday the dog food was won by Old Bleach (Laughil Blake x Millers Lane, Jan ’21) for Brendan McCann who is a bitch that certainly is on the upgrade.

She was the headline act in last week’s Derry News and she was paw perfect when coming from behind to win the fourth race in 27.73 which was the fastest 500 yards time of the night. Moderately away from trap 4, Bleach moved wide on the run to the first bend but navigated her path cleverly to gain a trouble free run.

Rathronan Syd had opened up several lengths on the field as they went down the back straight and this noted strong finisher was expected to hold his lead, however, Bleach was narrowing the deficit with each stride and this powerful finisher got the better of Syd by 1 length as they crossed the winning line. Old Bleach is absolutely relishing her racing and has shown great track craft, determination and stamina which will be an asset to her in the future.

Derrinasafa Jet (Droopys Jet x Derrinasafa Spot, Dec ’19) has excelled since moving into Kevin O’Kane’s Sniper Kennels.

The ex-Cork hound had a meagre strike rate of 1 win from 20 starts prior to his arrival at the Brandywell.

However, he won the Golden Regent Memorial Trophy over the sprint distance back in September on his circuit debut and followed it up with an impressive 500 yards win in the fifth race on Monday when clocking a fast 27.75. Racing from the 6 box, he was fast away and had enough of a lead to clear the field at the first bend where he then stretched his lead to 5 lengths as he crossed the winning line ahead of second placed Glenside Trade.

The Racing Manager deserved credit for his grading of the sixth race which was only a three dog event. Abrakebabra Jet (Ardnasool Jet x Droopys Josie, Aug ’20) was the early leader from trap 4 for the Berry brothers, William and John, but Lokos Loch (Grangeview Ten x Havana Lottie, May ’21) who was having her first career start and is a litter sister to Annas Emma who won the first race, was hot on his heels from trap 6. She keep up the pressure on Jet as the pair were joined at the third bend by Arrigle Bally.

Best Finishing Kick

The three competitors entered the home straight almost in a line and it was the novice, Lokos Loch for Terry Fox, that showed the best finishing kick to win in 29.06 for the 500 yards by 0.75 lengths from Jet in second place. A very pleasing litter double on the night for their connections.

On paper the Olwinn Sprint Final looked to be a very competitive race where all the dogs appeared to have a chance of lifting the prize. However, it was the searing early pace of Shady Skittles (Ballymac Best x Shady Pam, Sep ’20) in trap 5 that placed her in the best position as the first bend approached.

Skittles pulled in front of Mill View who checked up slightly and it was enough for Skittles to gain an advantage on her main rival which she held by 2.5 lengths as she crossed the winning line in 16.71 for Patrick McCrossan.

Old Bleach who won the fourth race with Anthony McCann.

Mill View (Laughil Blake x Millers Lane, Jan ’21) also went into a few notebooks as a novice with an exciting future. She almost matched Skittles for pace on the run to the first bend and it was a credible run for a pup so young and inexperienced. She is the litter sister of Old Bleach and this looks to be a very promising litter indeed for Brendan McCann.

The next major event in the Brandywell calendar is the Track Lotto Derby. The Racing Manager is requesting entries for this as soon as possible and the current criteria is for dogs that have not bettered 28.20 for the 500 yards or equivalent times elsewhere.