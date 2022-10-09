Reminder: Multiple road and lane closures scheduled in Derry in the coming weeks

There are set to be multiple road and lane closures across the city this month.

A spokesperson for the City Centre Initiative said: "We have been made aware of the following upcoming temporary traffic regulations.

"We wish to make you aware to assist with your forward planning. On behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause.

"If you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact the CCI offices on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries."

The lane and road closures scheduled are:

LANE CLOSURE

WATERSIDE LINK - Monday 10th October from 11:00 to 15:00

A temporary lane closure will be in place from Waterside Roundabout to Duke Street Roundabout

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 11:00 - 15:00

LANE CLOSURE

STRAND ROAD - Monday 10th October from 19:00 to 23:00

A temporary lane closure will be in place from Clarendon Street to Great James Street

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 19:00 - 23:00

LANE CLOSURE

CREGGAN ROAD - Tuesday 11th October & Wednesday 12th October from 09:30 to 16:30

A temporary lane closure will be in place from Marlborough Street to Rosemount Cottages

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 09:30 - 16:30

LANE CLOSURE

ABERCORN ROAD - Thursday 13th October to Friday 14th October from 18:00 to 02:00

A temporary lane closure will be in place from Abercorn Place to 40m east of Abercorn Place

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 18:00 - 02:00

ROAD CLOSURE

CRAIGAVON BRIDGE (Lower Deck) - Thursday 13th October to Friday 14th October from 18:00 to 06:00

A temporary lane closure will be in place from west abutment to the east abutment of Craigavon Bridge

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 18:00 - 06:00

Alternative route: - 1. Duke Street, Upper Deck Craigavon Bridge, John Street, Foyle Road

2. John Street, Upper Deck Craigavon Bridge

ROAD CLOSURE

CRAIGAVON BRIDGE (Lower Deck) - Friday 14th October to Monday 17th October from 18:00 to 06:00

A temporary lane closure will be in place from west abutment to the east abutment of Craigavon Bridge

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 18:00 - 06:00

Alternative route: - 1. Duke Street, Upper Deck Craigavon Bridge, John Street, Foyle Road

2. John Street, Upper Deck Craigavon Bridge

LANE CLOSURE

BUNCRANA ROAD - Sunday 16th October from 08:00 to 18:00

A temporary lane closure will be in place from 25m north of Messines Park to 25m southeast of Messines Park

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 08:00 - 18:00

LANE CLOSURE

CRESCENT LINK - Sunday 16th October from 08:00 to 17:00

A temporary lane closure will be in place from Irish Street to Altnagelvin Roundabout

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 08:00 - 17:00

LANE CLOSURE

BUNCRANA ROAD - Sunday 23rd October from 08:00 to 18:00

A temporary lane closure will be in place from 25m northwest of Ballinska Road to 25m southeast of Ballinska Road

The lane closure will operate between the hours of 08:00 - 18:00