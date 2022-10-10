Heart of Creeslough shattered into thousand pieces.

The heart of the tight-knit Donegal village of Creeslough has been shattered into thousands of pieces following the explosion which ripped through the local Applegreen complex. The blast happened at approximately 3.15pm on Friday.

Following an extensive search and rescue operation at the scene, An Garda Síochána confirmed the names of the ten people who tragically lost their lives.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) who was originally from Zimbabwe, Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were among those killed.

The tragedy also claimed the lives of James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin.

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

Leona Harper who lost her life in the explosion was a talented rugby player who played for Letterkenny Rugby Club.

Paying tribute to Leona in a social media post, the club said: “We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed. Leona Harper tragically lost her life yesterday in Creeslough.

“Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team.

“To Leona's parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her teammates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support.

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this. Rest in peace, Leona.”

In the wake of the Creeslough tragedy events and sporting fixtures throughout Derry, Donegal and the North West were cancelled in solidarity with the village’s 400 strong community.

In the city, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin cancelled Saturday evening’s IMBOLC Youth Orchestra concert, with Martin Tourish, in the Guildhall, as a mark of respect. Community Vigil’s were also held throughout Inishowen, Donegal and beyond on Saturday and Sunday.

There has been warm praise for the generous hospitality extended by people and businesses in Creeslough to everyone taking part in the search and rescue operation and the media reporting on the tragedy.

The seering impact of the Creeslough tragedy internationally has been matched by the phenomenal generosity of those who contributed to the online fundraiser established by Creeslough’s Gerard McFadden. By Sunday morning its ever-growing tally had exceeded €147,400. Donations can be made at the GoFundMe page ‘Devastating explosion in Creeslough Co Donegal’.

In the aftermath of the explosion, An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service were assisted in the search and rescue operation by the Irish Coast Guard and its helicopter.

Ambulance and fire crews from the North and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance were also deployed to assist with the emergency response. In addition sniffer dogs were brought in to help. Northern Ireland Urban Search and Rescue, Meavagh Fire Service, from Carrigart, and Donegal Mountain Rescue also helped to search through the rubble.

In the statement on Saturday, An Garda Síochána said: “An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion is ongoing.

The Garda Technical Bureau has commenced an examination of the scene, with assistance from other expert agencies, including the health and safety authority and national utility companies.”

Offering his condolences, Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins said his shock would be shared by all people throughout the country “on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, County Donegal”.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one and those injured.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.

“Special tribute must be paid to those members of the local community and emergency services across the island who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and who continued to work through the night in what will have been a harrowing experience.

“All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who visited the site of the explosion on Saturday evening, said the entire nation is mourning following the tragedy.

Mr Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following the explosion.

He said: “Words on their own will not console someone who has lost a loved one and we have to be with them.

“We will be with them for quite some time.”

Responding the Creeslough tragedy, the Church of Ireland archbishops of Armagh, Dublin and Derry and Raphoe said: “The Most Revd John McDowell, The Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson and The Right Revd Andrew Forster, on behalf of Church of Ireland people across this island, wish to express our sympathy to all who have been bereaved as a result of the tragedy in Creeslough, in County Donegal.”

Expressing his “deepest sympathies”, Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach, Councillor Liam Blaney said: “We all stand in solidarity with the Community in Creeslough at this very difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “On Friday the nation’s collective heart stopped when the news broke. The sadness is incomprehensible.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones, those recovering in hospital, the local community, and our emergency service personnel.”

Mr Martin, Mr Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, later joined emergency service members and local residents for a service for the victims at a nearby church.

Parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy told the Mass: “Our hearts are indeed broken, we all sense a numbness, a disbelief that we are really experiencing this tragedy, that it is real.

“The grief we see in the young and in the old shows that this is a family that cares for each other, a genuine community.”

A red candle was lit by the Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian for each of the 10 victims. The candlelit tribute will remain for a week.