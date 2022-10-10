People urged to come out and support Derry blood donation sessions

Blood donations sessions are being held in Derry's Guildhall today and tomorrow (Tuesday).
The donation sessions are being held on Monday, 10th October, from 12.30pm to 4.00pm and 5.00pm to 7.30pm, Tuesday, 11th October, from 12.30pm to 4.00pm and 5.00pm to 7.30pm.
Anyone who wants to donate at any of the the sessions must make an appointment.
Appointments can be made on 08085 534 653. The line is open Monday to Friday from 10.00am to 4.30pm.
