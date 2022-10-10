Derry business to close storefront as utility bills quadruple

Derry business, Graze2U, has announced they will close their store to the public at the end of the month after suffering a huge hike in utility costs.

The local business, which has been operating at its current location since around April 2021, will continue to provide their service without the store.

Graze2U uses fresh and locally sourced produce, caters for weddings, parties and other events as well as providing smaller boxes and individual items like cheese, meat and cakes.



Colleen Hamilton, who owns Graze2U in Newbuildings, wrote on Facebook that they have had to make the "disappointing" decision to close the store side of the business as they face spiralling costs.

The post assured customers that all orders would be fulfilled and available for collection until December 31, with a plan to recollect in the new year.

The post explained: "Due to the rise in utility bills we will be closing our retail store to the public as of the 31st of October.



"This is so disappointing, but with the cost of electricity alone quadrupled it's just madness to keep the shop side of the business open.

"We are not closing Graze2U. We will be relocating in the new year and still open for collection of all orders from the current premises until 31st December.



"We will just be taking it back to our roots and focusing on Grazeboxes & catering events!"

You can find Graze2U at https://www.graze2u.co.uk/?fbclid=IwAR1LPK_U8MbBuUddxWAnuNLUKJX0SJzzCQ8PkOTdaxoKtFf1UPO9NLBB4yc