Play park bonfire site fears.

A Lincoln Courts resident fears the area’s “dilapidated” play park may be turned into a bonfire site if Derry City and Strabane District Council removes its last three remaining swings.

Speaking to Derry Now, Keith Simpson, who lives beside the play park, which is the junction of Rossdowney and Lincoln Courts in the Waterside, said he has been unable to get a satisfactory answer from Council about the facility.

Keith said: “This play park has been here for at least 50 years. It was always widely used by local people and those from the surrounding areas of Kilfennan and further afield.

“However, in April 2021, Derry City and Strabane District Council staff came to the play park and removed all of the equipment, except one incredibly run down swing. They cited health and safety as the reason this was done.

“This equipment has never been replaced and there has been little or no involvement from our local councillors.

“We were told our wee park was deemed to be in the worst state [in the council area] and this was highlighted in a local Derry City and Strabane District Council online survey.

“This begs the question, ‘Why has the removed equipment not been replaced?’ The current situation is depriving young families of a park, which was once a focal point in the Rossdowney area,” said Keith.

Keith said he had also been told Derry City and Strabane District Council was planning to remove the last three swings in the play park in the near future.

“This would be a disaster,” he said. “It would mean that there would be a large, empty space in the area, which would be ripe to become a bonfire site, and this is not what local residents want.

“We would like Derry City and Strabane District Council to refurbish our park, to replace the play equipment, and enable families in the area to enjoy it once again.”

Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy said the residents of Rossdowney and Lincoln Courts had been requesting an upgrade of the park for a number of years.

Alderman Guy said he had used the park as a child and he was now 49.

“Like many families, I took my kids to play in it. I believe the area deserves a new play facility. The Waterside needs to see investment, the residents feel forgotten about.”

He added: “This upgrade was never forthcoming. Some of the play apparatus received repairs a number of years ago but even that climbing structure was removed last year. There is now only a set of swings left, which recently had a safety notice applied to them, meaning that they will be removed within 90 days of the notice.”

“Complete removal will then leave an empty space, which has the potential to be used as a bonfire site. However, most of all it removes all play provision from the local area, which UNICEF have declared as a basic human right - that all children must have access to play facilities.”

“Funding for such schemes is always a major issue and with the rising cost of materials Council capital projects not already started will face a moratorium. However, my party will continue to back the residents and fight for a new play park in the area. I believe the area deserves a new play facility. The Waterside needs to see investment, the residents feel forgotten about.”

“Council have recently applied to the Government‘s Levelling Up Fund, where I have backed Rossdowney and the Currynierin play parks to receive a total new play facility if the bid is successful,” said Alderman Guy.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said officers are aware of the lack of adequate facilities at the play park at Rossdowney Road/Lincoln Court.

They said this was highlighted in the recent audit of play provision across the City and District and the public should be reassured that the play park is inspected regularly to ensure there are no risks to health and safety.

The spokesperson confirmed: “Subject to Levelling Up Funding, plans will be progressed for a new play park development at Lincoln Courts.

“The project has been identified as a priority and officers are currently working to identify the necessary resources needed to deliver the required play facilities and the outcome of a funding application is pending.

“Council recognises that play is essential to the lives of children and young people and is committed to fulfilling the children's right to play by providing suitable and accessible facilities across Derry and Strabane.”

Referencing Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Play Park Strategy, Cllr David Ramsey (DUP) said: “The latest information I have on the play park strategy is there are 15 play areas in the Waterside DEA. Of these seven score red.

“The plan recommends that Faughan Crescent, Faughanview and Milltown View be removed in time and these spaces repurposed in consultation with the community.

“Seven play areas scored green and it is noted that St Columb’s Park is closed. A separate ICT has been appointed outside this bid to progress the design and development of St Columb’s Park.

“Members' priorities are Currynierin followed by Tullyalley and Rossdowney, in no defined order in terms of reserve.”

Cllr Ramsey said the biggest issue facing the play plan strategy going forward would be funding.

“Rossdowney playpark is a priority as it scored as one of the lowest.

“The park had to be removed because of health and safety reasons. The other DEAs also have very low scored facilities, so we have no timeline as this is a mammoth task for the council going forward.”