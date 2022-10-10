BREAKING: Raychel Ferguson inquest postponed

The inquest into the death of Raychel Ferguson (9) has been postponed.

Raychel, from Coshquin in the city was one of five children whose hospital treatment was examined in the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, published in January 2018.

Raychel died on June 10, 2001, at the Royal Children's Hospital in Belfast shortly after transfer from Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry following an appendectomy.

In a statement released by the family's solicitor on Monday, Desmond Doherty, Raychel's mother, Marie, said: "The fact that the start date of the October 17, 2022 for hearing live evidence at Raychel’s Attorney General Directed Inquest is to be postponed comes as no surprise to us.

"The Coroner had no choice and everyone involved in the case agreed to the adjournment.

"Raychel’s case from 2001 to date has been beset by missing documents, deliberately withheld documents and even on the eve of the publication of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry Report in 2018, newly discovered documents.

"Yet more substantial new documents have now come to light as a result of recent investigations by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

"We are also acutely aware of an ongoing police investigation of the most sensitive nature.

"This has the potential to generate even more documents on top of the documents that exist because of previous police investigations.

"When Raychel’s second Inquest was formally opened in January this year we welcomed it and said it was an opportunity for the Western Trust to tell the truth.

"That still remains our position and earnest hope despite the inevitable difficulties that a medical case of this magnitude raises for all those involved.

"Not one of the ninety six recommendations made by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry Report have been implemented.

"There has been no meaningful ministerial or Department of Health response.

"Since none of the recommendations have been implemented, Raychel's Inquest takes on a new significance when the court looks at how Raychel died while in the care of the Western Trust.

"We need to make sure that what happened to Raychel and how we, as parents were treated, never happens again."



