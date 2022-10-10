Search

10 Oct 2022

Thousands join Phil Coulter for ‘Come and Sing’ performance at Derry’s Ebrington Square

Thousands join Phil Coulter for ‘Come and Sing’ performance at Derry’s Ebrington Square

Dónal Doherty, Artistic Director City of Derry International Choir Festival, with singer Phil Coulter at special performance in Derry's Ebrington Square.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Thousands of people joined Phil Coulter for a historic performance of iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Derry on Saturday afternoon.

The special sing-along, organized by the City of Derry International Choir Festival, took place at Ebrington Square in the city, with the singer also performing hits ‘Ireland’s Call’ and ‘Steal Away’.

Phil, who was honoured with the Freedom of the City of Derry on Friday, was joined on stage by Derry chamber choir Codetta, the Aria String Quartet and conductor and festival artistic director Dónal Doherty.

The one-off performance of ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ was recorded, marking the singer’s 80th birthday and 10 years of the festival, and will be broadcast on the City of Derry International Choir Festival website and social media channels this Saturday, October 15, to mark World Singing Day ahead of the festival.

The festival runs from October 19-23 and will involve more than 60 choirs and 2,000 singers with performers and adjudicators taking part from across Ireland, Europe and beyond.

Highlights are set to include a late-night choral experience at St Eugene’s Cathedral and an inspiring performance from Finnish a cappella ensemble Rajaton, as well as a Sacred Trail where visiting choirs will join churches across the region to perform at Sunday Services.

Large crowds attended the 'Come and Sing' performance with Phil Coulter in Ebrington Square.

Derry's Phil Coulter conferred with Freedom of town he loved so well

For more details on the festival visit www.derrychoirfest.com.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media