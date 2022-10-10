King Charles sympathises after Creeslough tragedy



King Charles has conveyed condolences following an explosion in Creeslough on Friday that claimed ten lives.

The tragedy sent shockwaves around the world.

King Charles has sent a letter to the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, in the wake of the atrocity.

"My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal," the British Monarch said.

"However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy."

Over the weekend, Pope Francis expressed ‘spiritual closeness’ to those who are suffering in the aftermath.

In a letter sent to the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian SJ, from the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis prayed for ‘consolation and healing’ on all those affected.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expressed his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy,” he said.

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of Almighty God, his Holiness implores the Devine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss. As a pledge of strength and peace in the Lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people in Ireland.”