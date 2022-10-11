Principal of Special Needs School charged with rape told jury his life has been 'a living hell' since the allegations were made

The principal of a Special Needs School charged with rape and sexual assaults has told the jury at his trial that his life has been 'a living hell' since the allegations were made against him.

Michael Dobbins (54) of Greenhaw Road in Derry is on trial charged with ten counts of rape and sexual assault which are alleged to have occurred on dates between 2013 and 2015.

Giving evidence on his own behalf Dobbins told the jury that having the allegations made against him was 'one of the worst experiences of my life'.

He said he told police in interview 'when did I become a monster in all this?'

Dobbins was asked when he did become aware that the complainant had been viewing pornography and said it was about 'six to ten weeks before the allegations were made'.

The jury heard from the defendant that he had 33 years teaching experience and had first come into contact with the woman making the allegations when she was aged about 11 to 12.

He said he 'really liked her' and described her as 'bubbly and outgoing'.

The principal told the court that the complainant had developed 'an obsession' with him and would come over to his office 'too often.'

Dobbins said that he adopted 'an open door policy' as regards his office meaning that his door was physically open and also that staff and pupils were free to come and see him.

Brian McCartney KC representing Dobbins put a series of allegations made by the complainant to the defendant and he denied all them all.

He denied anything untoward occurred in his office and added that the location of the office was at the front of the school and there was always someone coming and going.

He agreed with Mr McCartney that the alleged victim had been in his house but said it was along with another student as well as the defendant's son.

The jury heard that the students were allowed to wander around the house including going upstairs.

He denied ever filming the alleged victim engaging in sexual activity and said police had removed numerous electronic devices from his home.

Under cross-examination by Gary Mchugh KC for the prosecution Dobbins agreed that in hindsight he perhaps should not have taken the woman back to his house.

He was asked how could the woman have described his bedroom so accurately and was asked was it 'a lucky break' that she picked the right room.

Dobbins said it would have been 'obvious' which was his bedroom.

In response to the various allegations being put to him Dobbins replied 'absolutely not'.

He concluded his evidence and the trial continues.