11 Oct 2022

Derry man who told his former partner he was going 'to torture the Jesus out of her' has been given a suspended sentence

He admitted a charge of harassment and two charges of sending threatening messages last December

Derry Magistrates Court

The District Judge sentenced Simpson to 6 months in prison suspended for two years and imposed a Restraining Order for a period of two years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

A man who told his former partner he was going 'to torture the Jesus out of her' and also that he was going to slice her face has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Mark Simpson (31) of Nicholson Gardens in Derry admitted a charge of harassment and two charges of sending threatening messages on December 12 last.

The court heard that the injured party told police she had received more than 200 calls from the defendant over a three day period.

She said she recognised his voice and at one stage he told her she had better 'sleep with one eye open'.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said the incidents came at the end of a relationship and fortunately there had been no repetition.

He said it was accepted the that the nature of the comments placed the offending 'at the higher end of the scale'.

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said she would not impose a custodial sentence at this stage.

She sentenced Simpson to 6 months in prison suspended for two years and imposed a Restraining Order for a period of two years.

News

