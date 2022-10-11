Owners of phones seized by police have links to international funding

Three individuals whose phones were seized last month as part of a police investigation have links to organisations receiving hundreds of thousands of pounds in international funding.

Last month, the PSNI took possession of mobile phones believed to belong to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillor George Duddy, former DUP election agent Leanne Abernethy, and one other individual.

All have links to organisations who have received significant funding from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

The IFI is backed by the UK government through the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), the Irish government and the US government.

Founded in 1986, the fund's board is appointed jointly by the British and Irish governments, with one of its aims to encourage contact, dialogue and reconciliation between unionists and nationalists'.

Its most recent accounts show £1.5m was provided by the US government in 2021, with £1m handed over by the UK government and £4.2m from the Irish government.

Also listed in the 2021 report are the organisations who benefited from the funding, with Ulidia Training, Ballymoney, County Antrim receiving £246,877.

Companies House records show Alderman Duddy has been a named director of Ulidia Community Empowerment CIC – whose address is shared with that of Ulidia Training – since February 2021.

The records also show the name of the company changing from 'Ulidian Group CIC' to 'Ulidia Community Empowerment CIC' on March 24 2021.

The Coleraine councillor's register of interests also declares he is an 'un-remunerated' director of Ulidia Community Empowerment CIC, and lists Dalriada Training Services in the same section.

Alderman Duddy's register states he is a 'non-employee' of the company.

A third entry lists a further non-remunerated role as 'Project Manager' of the AIMS Project, whose most recent accounts also show a payment from Ulidia Taining.

Leanne Abernethy (centre) pictured with IFI board member Allen McAdam (right) on completion of a previous project.

Leanne Abernethy holds a role as 'Restorative Practitioner' with the AIMS Project and is listed as a director of Dalriada Training Services on Companies House.

Their registered accounts between 2018 and 2021 show payments totalling £32,050 from Ulidia Training.

Further documents on Companies House show Dalriada Training Service's registered address was changed from the Ulidia Training address of Main Street, Ballymoney on December 31 2019.

Both Leanne Abernethy and Alderman Duddy are also members of the Causeway Coast and Glens Police Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

A third mobile phone seized in September is understood to belong to a Derry-based community worker who has held a position with another IFI-funded organisation that received around £150,000 in 2021.

A spokesperson for the International Fund for Ireland said they had become aware that the mobile phones had been seized only through media reports.

“The IFI is not aware of any funding issues or investigations affecting the Causeway Coast and Glens area,” they said.

“All claims are subject to a detailed vouching and verification check by our Managing Agent to ensure compliance with the letter of offer.”

The IFI confirmed both of the organisations would continue to be funded 'into the 2022 reporting year'.

Independent councillor Pádraig McShane.

Independent Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Pádraig McShane has said the seizure of the mobile phones last week was linked to Council funding issues.

Cllr McShane has requested access to a report carried out by an external body in relation to funding within the Council, saying it should be made 'available to view immediately'.

Police however have released little information on the nature of the mobile phone seizures.

“As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives seized mobile phones from three individuals in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Derry/Londonderry areas on Thursday 29th and Friday 30th September. There are no further details available at present,” said a spokesperson.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council did not respond to a request for comment regarding elected member Alderman George Duddy.

Alderman Duddy told the Coleraine Chronicle this week that he was confident the matter would be 'resolved satisfactorily'.