Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

Margaret Devine (née McGonagle), 18 Elmwood Street, Derry

The death has occurred of Margaret Devine (née McGonagle), 9th October 2022, (suddenly) at her home, 18 Elmwood Street, wife of Edward, loving mother of Edward, mother in law of Michelle, much loved grandmother of Kaitlin, Jamie, Zara and Kelsie, beloved daughter of the late Matilda and Jim, dear sister of Daniel, Teresa, Jacqueline, Patricia, and Christina. Funeral from her son's home, 94 Circular Road on Thursday at 11.20am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. Family time please 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.

Emily Frances Mildred Dinsmore, 13 Rossbay, Derry

The death has occurred of Emily Frances Mildred Dinsmore, 11th October 2022, (peacefully) at home 13 Rossbay. Dearly beloved wife of the late John, devoted mother of Rosemary, Valerie and Brian, dear mother-in-law of Ian and Karen, loving grandmother of Sarah, Christopher, Alice and Edward, great grandmother of James and Áine. Funeral Service in her late home on Friday, 14th October at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to McMillan Cancer Care, Support Donations, 89 Albert Embankment, London SE1 7UQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

Margaret Ann Middleton (née Hamer), 15 Terrydreen Road, Feeny

The death has occurred of Margaret Ann (née Hamer) Middleton, 11th October 2022, (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by her loving family formerly of 15vTerrydreen Road, Feeny) dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas David, loving mother of Hilary, William, Shirley and Darrel, adored granny and great-granny. Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Banagher Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 13th October at 1.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Everyone is welcome to call and pay their respects to Margaret at D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Wednesday, 12th October between 10.00am till 5.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at above address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Gladys Myles (née Mullan), 22 Drumavalley, Magilligan

The death has taken place of Gladys Myles (née Mullan), 10th October 2022, (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of Noel, 22 Drumavalley, Magilligan, loving mother of Michelle, Diane and Noleen, mother-in-law of Raymond, James and James, devoted grandmother of Eilisea, Caolan, Cathair, Odhran, Dean, Lucas, Emma, Seán, Ellie and Erin, great-grandmother of Nicholas, Isla and Caoimhin and a much loved sister and aunt. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Lorna McCormick (née Pitts), Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of Lorna McCormick (née Pitts), 10th October 2022, (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, formerly of Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt, latterly of Brooklands Care Home, dearly loved daughter of the late Tommy and Minnie, much loved sister of the late Kathleen, Tommy, Pricilla and Maureen, loving partner of the late David (McClure) and also a loving aunt and great-aunt. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Wedneseday evening, 12th October from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral from Garvin’s Funeral Home on Thursday, 13th October at 1.45pm for service in Magherafelt Baptist Church at 2.00pm, followed by burial in 1st Magherafelt Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Arthritis Research UK, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donation’s A/c). Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Noel Shields, 2 Foyle Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Noel Shields, 11th October 2022, (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice. Beloved husband of the late Bridie and Loving father of Michelle, dear brother of the late Marion, Tillie and Patsy. Funeral from his home 2 Foyle Park, on Friday, 14th October at 11.30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for service at 12.00noon. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Noel will repose at his home on Thursday, 13th October for those wishing to pay their respects from 4.00pm until 9.00pm and on Friday on the morning of the Funeral from 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Foyle Hospice.

Elizabeth (Liz) Toland (née Ferry), 81 Norburgh Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Liz) Toland (née Ferry), 8th October 2022, beloved wife of Joseph, loving mother of Christian, Adam and Leon, daughter of the late Samuel and Rosaleen, loving sister of Uel and Damien and a much loved sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral from her home, 81 Norburgh Park, on Thursday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, 17-21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

