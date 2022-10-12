Long Tower Chapel to hold 40th Birthday Celebratory Mass for Sister Clare

Sister Clare Crockett would have celebrated her 40th birthday this year
Long Tower Chapel is to hold a 40th Birthday Celebratory Mass for Sister Clare Crockett.
Sister Clare was just 33 years old when she died on April 16 2016 after an earthquake struck the home and school of Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, where she was working as a nun.
Her death touched thousands across the world as many have called for Sister Clare to be named a Saint, due to the comfort and spiritual healing many have felt from her, as the Bishop of Spain is set to open the cause to the Pope.
The celebratory mass is to held on November 11 at 7:30pm at Long Tower Chapel, Derry. The service will be followed with light refreshments.
It will also be streamed online via webcam via the following link: https://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.