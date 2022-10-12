Search

12 Oct 2022

Woman arrested in relation to north coast online holiday scam

A 23-year-old woman is in custody.

Woman arrested in relation to north coast online holiday scam

Holidays in Portrush had been offered as part of the scam. Pic: David Hughes/Unsplash.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

A 23-year-old woman arrested in the Belfast area today, Wednesday 12th October, on suspicion of multiple counts of fraud by false representation remains in custody at this time.

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation into a scam when advertisements were falsely posted on social media of a property to rent in the Portrush area.

Images of a genuine house, unbeknown to its owners, were used to dupe victims into paying deposits for the accommodation.

Causeway homelessness 'at highest level' since figures began

The number presenting as homeless has risen by 13% since 2018.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "The victims used PayPal to pay sizeable deposits of several hundred pounds, the suspect always requesting they do so through the Friends and Family payment function.

"However, after payment, the victims did not receive any further information and in many cases were blocked by the profile. The result was that the victim was left out of pocket and their hopes of a summer getaway dashed.
 
"We believe at least 24 people fell foul of this fraud and there may be others out there who have lost deposits. We would ask that they contact us on 101 so we have a fuller picture on the extent of this scam.

“This arrest is an important development in our ongoing investigation and sends an important message that your actions have consequences. An online crime hiding behind bogus names does not mean that we will not come knocking on your door.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media