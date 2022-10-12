Derry hotel scoops Best Hotel in the country at NI's Giant Spirit Awards

Bishop's Gate Hotel in Derry has scooped the top award for Best Hotel in Northern Ireland at the inaugural Giant Spirit Awards, which have replaced the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

Staged in the Grand Ballroom of the Slieve Donard Resort, the award ceremony saw representatives from tourism businesses and organisations across Northern Ireland gather to recognise the efforts made by the industry over the last two years. The shortlist, chosen by industry experts, represented the best in class in the tourism industry.

Bishop's Gate Hotel is a luxury boutique hotel in the heart of the city with 31 bedrooms and nine self catering apartments. Hotel services include The Wig & Gown Champagne Bar & Restaurant and the stunning Northern Counties Ballroom.

Loved for its personal service and stunning Edwardian interior, as well as its delectable restaurant offering, the hotel was one of 13 winners on the night of the event, which was previously named the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

Ciaran O’Neill, Managing Director of Bishop’s Gate said: “It’s an honour for us to win this title as it represents and rewards excellence, best practice and innovation and that’s what we strive to offer at Bishop’s Gate.

“It is particularly poignant that the award comes as Tourism NI overhauls its regular awards event to embrace its ‘Giant Spirit’ theme, after which the ceremony is named.

“Bishop’s Gate, like all hotels here, has had many challenges over the past two years, but we are committed to excellence and strive to succeed in spite of that. We always want to exceed our customers’ expectations and this award shows that we are doing so.”

The award comes not long after another coveted accolade was bestowed upon the hotel recently. It was ranked in the top 10 on the ‘Best of the Best’ 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award list.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best list is drawn from the experiences of the best experts possible: real travellers who’ve been there before.

It sees Bishop’s Gate rank among globally iconic establishments including Claridge’s, The Green Park Hotel, Hotel 41 and Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire.

Ciaran added: “We offer a genuine welcome to all our guests. We aim to ensure every visit is special, whether you are joining us to celebrate a formal occasion such as a wedding or if you simply want to enjoy lunch with family and friends in the Gown restaurant or afternoon tea in the Hervey Library.

“We are delighted that not just our peers but our customers think we’re among the best and we will continue to offer our consistent service and product.”

Visit Derry, the official tourist organisation for the city and region, promoting it as a tourist and conference destination as well as providing a complete package of visitor services, also received recognition as highly commended in Most Innovative Business (Large).

Tourism NI’s newly appointed chair, Ellvena Graham, commented: “I congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted for this evening’s awards. They have all come through a great deal and continue to contribute so much to our economy. I am a passionate advocate of tourism's potential when it comes to job creation and economic impact. This industry does really make a difference, and it can contribute more through even greater partnership and collaboration.”

Speaking about wider issues Ellvena Graham added: “I know the cost of doing business is another huge challenge at present for our industry but we are known for our resilience and I know we will come through this too.

"While there is plenty more to be done, we have a fantastic product to offer and I am confident about the future and very much looking forward to the task ahead”.

Also speaking at the awards, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “It is only right that we should celebrate the resilience and ingenuity shown by the tourism industry over the last two and a half years.

"We are also turning to the future and I am encouraged that closer to home markets are performing well and our international markets are starting to recover; however I know that value for money will remain extremely important in the months ahead”.

“The attraction of world class events, along with continued investment in our tourism infrastructure at home, and stand out marketing and promotion activities, will be central to delivering our desire to develop Northern Ireland as a leading tourism economy."