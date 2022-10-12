Police cordon off County Derry street due to gas leak

Irish Green Street, Limavady. Pic: Google Maps.
Police have cordoned off an area of Limavady after reports of a gas leak in the area this afternoon.
"Police are advising the public to avoid the area surrounding Irish Green Street in Limavady due to a gas leak in the area," said a spokesperson.
"Cordons are in place at Benevanagh Drive, Connell Street and Rathbrady Road. Please seek an alternative route for your journey."
