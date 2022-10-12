Derry woman organises 'Memory Walk' to raise vital funds for Alzheimer's Society

Derry woman, Marie Ward, has organised a 'Memory Walk' this Saturday (October 15) to raise money for a charity close to her heart.



Marie sadly lost her mother, Elizabeth Diamond, to Alzheimer's in February 2020 and has channeled her grief into helping others ever since.



Marie undertook '79 Walks for Dementia' last year and raised over £15,000 for Alzheimer's Society in an incredible solo fundraiser and raised a further £1500 with bucket collections during the Foyle Maritime Festival.



She is now determined to continue to fundraise and help others going through what her family went through.



Marie has organised Derry's own 'Memory Walk' which is open to anyone to join as the group walks five miles over the Peace Bridge and along the Quay to raise more vital funds.



Marie said: "This journey started as I was grieving my mum and didn't want to sit around sad, she would not have liked that.

"I really wanted to do something positive for those suffering from this condition and for their families.

"I feel like everything I do now with the charity is because of mum and for her- she led me here. Alzheimer's Society is an amazing charity and I want to do everything I can to fundraise for them.



"The 'Memory Walk' is for everyone. Everyone can take part; prams, dogs, beginners, experienced walkers - everyone is welcome.



"I would love for this walk to become an annual thing, to get bigger and bigger every year and to become just as big as other Memory Walks across the country."



The group is set to leave Ebrington at 11am this Saturday (October 15) and walk the five mile route.



You can register for free on the day from 10am. For more information or sponsor forms please contact Aimee Foley, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society on 07715800031.