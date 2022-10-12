Creeslough funerals hear of ’beautiful’ James and ‘bubbly’ mum Catherine

The sun rose over Muckish, but the postcard-perfect setting provided the backdrop for another of Creslough’s darkest hours on Wednesday.

Heads bowed sombrely along the Main Street at around 10 minutes to two.

The flashing blue lights on the Garda motorbike of Sergeant Mark Traynor, the outrider, led a cortege through streets filled with sadness.

Two hearses followed, the first carrying the remains of 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell; the second in which lay her 13-year-old son James Monaghan.

The cortege passed the Applegreen complex where, just five days beforehand, they met after James got off the school bus. They were waiting in a queue at the Post Office at around 3.15pm on Friday when a freak explosion claimed their lives.

“Sometimes words fail us and they certainly fail us at this time,” Fr John Joe Duffy said.

“This afternoon, words are inadequate to express the feelings of our communities as we gather. Words fail us in how to offer support. We are doing what we know best. We are standing with you. We are walking with you. We are praying for you.

“We are all struggling with you. More so, you are coming to terms with the incomprehensible loss that you are experiencing. There are no words that can give definition to that scale of grief and loss.”

Classmates of James’s from Mulroy College in Milford formed a guard of honour as their friend and his mother were taken to and from St Michael’s Church. Hundreds stood on the streets with the church overflowed.

Ms Fiona Temple, the Principal of Mulroy College, members of staff and Anne McHugh, the Donegal ETB Chief Executive, were among the mourners.

Among the items brought to the altar were wrestling symbols, representing James’s love of wrestling, and a watch and necklace, which Fr Duffy said ‘represented a style that was so important to Catherine’.

Fr Duffy likened James to an airplane slowing taxiing down a runway ready for takeoff. Noting how James had recently attended his first disco at Dodge in nearby Gweedore, Fr Duffy said: “He was just a child taxiing down the runway about to take off into his teenage years. He was just about to launch into life. It is no wonder that words fail us.

“James was one of those children who was unforgettable. His innocence was so very endearing. He brought a smile to everyone’s face.”

Fr Duffy urged his classmates from Mulroy College to continue to bring the same joy James was known for.

“He was full of devilment and full of life and full of joy,” Fr Duffy said. “At the back of it all, he had such a beautiful innocence. He had a beautiful heart and a beautiful soul.”

Catherine and James suffered heartbreaking pain in 2017 with the death of baby daughter and sister, Paige, with whom they will now be reunited.

Catherine was remembered as ‘bubbly and full of life’. “She was intelligent and she loved parties,” Fr Duffy said.

“She was a glam lady. She loved shopping. She was someone who was very much loved. She was a loving partner, a loving mother and a loving daughter.”

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, with his senior Aide de Camp, Colonel Stephen Howard, made his way from Derrybeg having attended the funeral of James O’Flaherty earlier in the day.

“We have been so very much in our thoughts and thank you for the prayers and messages,” Fr Duffy told the President.

Commandant Claire Mortimer, Aide de Camp to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, was in attendance with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who represented the government.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Liam Blaney and the Council’s Chief Executive, John McLaughlin, led a delegation from the Council.

Members of An Garda Síochána, the fire service and other civic authorities, many of whom assisted in the rescue and recovery mission following last Friday’s explosion, were present.

The Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian SJ, and Bishop Philip Boyce, Bishop Emeritus of Raphoe joined a large amount of local clergy and friars from Ards Friary.

Fr Duffy hailed the work of the various medical teams who came to the aid of people in the wake of the explosion and paid a special tribute to workers at Letterkenny University Hospital’s mortuary.

“They worked non-stop through the night to help get loved ones back to their families,” he said.

Pope Francis expressed his sympathy and assured the family of his ‘prayerful and loving support’.

Fr Duffy said: “He is thinking about you individually and all who have died in this tragedy and all who are in hospital.”