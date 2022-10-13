Derry's Hallowe'en parade in Jeopardy

Derry’s internationally acclaimed Hallowe’en carnival parade might be in jeopardy.

Following its two-year covid hiatus, the parade was due to take place on Monday, October 31, 2022.

However, Derry News understands, Derry City and Strabane Council has received notice from the Parades’ Commission of a proposed protest against the event.

Notice of the proposed protest has been lodged with the Parades’ Commission by a group called United Christian Witness, which is seeking to mount its 20-strong protest between 6pm and 9pm, while the Hallowe’en carnival parade is in progress through the city’s main thoroughfare.

The stated purpose of the United Christian Witness protest is “To declare the gospel of Jesus Christ who is the light of the world”.

The Parades’ Commission has designated the United Christian protest as ‘sensitive’.

The group’s application is currently under consideration and the commission will make a determination on whether it can go ahead or not on Wednesday, October 26.

The Parades’ Commission is also due to consider whether Derry’s Hallowe’en carnival parade can go ahead or not on the same day.

Traditionally Derry’s Hallowe’en carnival parade involved hundreds of local performers, drawn from schools, clubs and groups right across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Council described the Hallowe’en carnival parade as helping the region to “retain the community spirit that has always been at the heart of Derry’s world class festivities”.

Launching the event back in September, Mayor Sandra Duffy said: “When I heard that the parade would be back this year I was absolutely delighted. Last year organisers took the difficult decision to change the format of the event and extend the usual festivities across a wider area to allow for social distancing.

"The new approach worked really well and will be incorporated once again this year, with the addition of the traditional Carnival parade which really brings the streets to life and attracts tens of thousands of people to the City.

“I know the many groups who take part annually will be thrilled to don their costumes once again and take an active part in the event, which offers a platform for so many local performers. Preparations will be getting underway soon for what will be a fabulous night."

Religious concerns about Derry’s Hallowe’en festivities were also raised in a letter to the editor received by Derry News this week.

The correspondent stated: “I was hopeful that Christian leaders might act in a united and coherent way, against the dark side of this deceptive festival. But, to coin a phrase, ‘I was deafened by the silence’.

“To the best of my knowledge the churches in Northern Ireland have given little response to Hallowe’en which has no place in Scripture or the Christian church. It is firmly rooted in pagan and occult practices.”