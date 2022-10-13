Search

13 Oct 2022

Live firework posted through letterbox of home in Derry

The incident was reported after a bang was heard at the front of the house and smoke observed coming from the front door

PSNI

No injuries have been reported after the incident

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Police in Derry received a report shortly after 10pm last night (Wednesday October 12), about an incident of criminal damage caused to the front door of a house in Stanleys Walk in the city.

Both the NIFRS and police responded to the incident, which was reported after a bang was heard at the front of the house and smoke observed coming from the front door.

It's believed this was caused after a firework was placed in the letterbox. No injuries have been reported. 

Inspector Fell said: "We're aware of anti-social behaviour in this area, in particular, in the last week reportedly involving young people who have been letting off fireworks, kicking doors and running off.

"While those involved may see this as a bit of fun, this type of anti-social and criminal behaviour is disrespectful and dangerous.

"Anyone involved in this type of reckless activity needs to stop and think of the consequences, not just for them, but also how it affects people living in the area. People, particularly younger people, really need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life changing injuries.”

Inspector Fell is appealing to anyone with information about the incident in Stanleys Walk to make a report by calling tel: 101 and quoting reference number 1919 of 12/10/22.

Inspector Fell added: “In the run-up to Halloween, we will be visiting shops to ensure licences to sell fireworks are up to date and that sellers are complying with all relevant legislation.

“The law regarding fireworks is clear. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence, and you could be fined up to £5,000 on conviction.”

If you have any concerns about this issue, call us on 101. You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/  or via Crimestoppers anonymously on tel: 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

