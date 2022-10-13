Minister meets County Derry businesses and community group to discuss challenges of cost-of-living crisis

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has met with local community groups and businesses in County Derry to discuss the challenges they are facing during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Minister visited Glens Community House in Limavady and met local businesses in Dungiven during the week.

In Limavady, the Minister met with volunteers at Glens Community House to hear how £20,000 of PEACE IV funding has helped them deliver vital services to the local community.

Speaking following the visit, the Finance Minister said: “It was great to talk to the volunteers at Glens Community House and to hear how they are supporting the wider community during the cost crisis. This is a fantastic project embedded in the heart of the local community, making a real difference. The PEACE IV funding has helped them develop what they can offer local people, upgrading their kitchen, introducing a community fridge during the pandemic and launching a ‘meals on wheels’ initiative.”

The Minister also met with local businesses in Dungiven to discuss the challenges they are facing.

Minister Murphy added: “Businesses in the North West have proven they can adapt to the challenges of the last couple of years. During the pandemic their creativity in adopting new ways of working and even repurposing their business strategy highlighted their resilience.

“As businesses began to recover from the pandemic they’re now encountering extreme financial hardship as energy bills and the cost of borrowing continue to rise. High inflation is having a detrimental impact on business sustainability and, while the clarity around the energy payments is overdue, the British Government needs to step up and provide further financial support now.

“I will continue to press the Westminster Government to take action to support small businesses and protect the livelihoods of their workers through this cost crisis.”