Green light for landmark Ballymagroarty housing development

Planning permission has been granted for a significant housing development in Derry’s Ballymagroarty neighbourhood, with over 170 social homes set to be built in the cityside community, with several units being wheelchair accessible.

The news comes after the Minister for Infrastructure confirmed that the ‘Holding’ Direction issued by the department in July, which prevented the Council from granting planning permission, is no longer in place.

Alongside the building of a sizeable residential area, the expansion will also comprise a large open space with a play park, a 5km walking loop dotted with trim trails (outdoor exercise equipment), picnic areas and wildlife meadows.

Various off-site works will also be completed by the developers including a new pedestrian crossing on Aileach Road near Holy Family Church, a new footpath along Aileach Road and upgrades to the O’Donnell Road/Aileach Road junction.

The new development will be located on lands north of Aileach Road, Ennis Place, John Field Place, Rafferty Close, MacNeice Close and Magill Court.

Work on the project is set to be carried out by developers BW Homes & Construction and the EHA Group.

Residents of the area have previously voiced their overwhelming support for the plans following an extensive public consultation process which included an information session.

Vincent Bradley, Development Director with the Braidwater Group, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the news from the Department of Infrastructure that this much-needed development in an under-served area of the city can finally take place. The demand for housing is as high as ever and this project aims to address this issue, particularly in the west bank of the city.

“On behalf of Braidwater, I would like to place on record our thanks to all delivery partners and the valuable contributors who were involved in ensuring this significant application obtained approval. This process has proved to be a clear demonstration of local planning working at its best through local Council.”

Edward Allingham, Managing Director with the EHA Group, said: “This sizeable development will help rejuvenate the Ballymagroarty area of Derry following a long period of neglect.

"We have been especially thrilled to work alongside our longstanding development partners Braidwater, and we very much look forward to commencing this work in the coming months.”

Sinn Féin MLA, Ciara Ferguson, said she is delighted and looks forward to seeing people move into the houses in the coming years.

The Foyle MLA said: “I am delighted that planning permission has been granted for 170 new homes in Ballymagroarty today.

“This is a major development in this area and will deliver first class homes for many families in our city.

“It is good news that plans for this site will also include wheelchair accessible homes and include community facilities such as a play park.

“Building more social and affordable homes across Derry is a priority for Sinn Féin.

“I look forward to seeing workers on site and the first families moving into these homes in the coming years.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan also welcomed the news saying there is a great need for housing in Derry, "I welcome that the approval by Council of these much needed homes has been accepted by the Department for Infrastructure," Mr Durkan said.



"There has never been as much need for housing in Derry. Increasing numbers of people and families,many in very vulnerable situations,are struggling to find somewhere to live, somewhere to call 'home.'



"Nowhere near enough homes have been delivered by successive Communities Ministers and that ,combined with an unprecedented surge in need, has led to increased homelessness.



"The developers here have worked closely with community groups to ensure that this scheme is one that enhances the local area and includes infrastructural improvements which will benefit the wider community."

More information on the Ballymagroarty development will be made available in due course.