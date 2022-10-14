Derry Death Notices - Friday 14th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Francis Harkin, 145 Lettershandoney, Co Derry

The death has occurred of Francis Harkin, 12th October 2022, beloved husband of Doreen, loving father of Margaret, John, Francis, Diane, Gregory and the late Terence, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Funeral from his home, 145 Lettershandoney on Saturday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinsons UK NI, Wellington Park Business Centre, 3 Wellington Park, Malone Road, Belfast, BT9 6DJ. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Jane Kilgallen (née O’Kane), Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jane Kilgallen (née O’Kane), aged 89 years (peacefully) at her home in White Plains, New York on 24th September 2022. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, her three children & their spouses, Roisin Barry (Kevin) of Fairfield, CT; Colum Kilgallen (Clare) of Greenwich, CT; Eugene Kilgallen of Paris, France; and her five grandchildren, Stephanie and Kyle Barry and Peter, John, and Daniel Kilgallen. Also surviving her are her siblings Thomas (Mary-Ann), Jim (the late Maureen), Carmel, Eithna Linehan (the late Joe), and Colm (the late Dymphna), her sisters-in-law Clodagh O'Kane, Kathleen O'Kane, Helen O'Kane, and Nuala Kilgallen; her brothers-in-law Patsy Kelly, Mickey O'Kane, Frank Kilgallen (Sheila), Mike Kilgallen (the late Rita), Thomas Kilgallen (the late Kathleen), and many, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jane is predeceased by her siblings: Josephine McReynolds (the late Denis), Frank O'Kane, Rosaleen Burke (the late Johnny), Dan O'Kane (the late Rita, first wife), Madeline Kelly, Billy O'Kane, and Flora O'Kane. A celebration of Jane's life and a funeral was held at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 148 Hamilton Ave., White Plains, N.Y. 10601 on Tuesday, 4th October 2022. Link https://m.youtube.com/c/SJEOLMCChurchWhitePlainsNY. A Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, 15th October 2022 at 2.00pm in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven. Interment of Jane’s ashes will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Link http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations are being accepted in Jane's name at Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, Elmsford, NY. www.pawscrossedny.org/donate. Enquiries to MCLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

Averil June Kitson (née Thompson), 41 Hazelbank Road, Drumahoe

The death has taken place of Averil June Kitson (née Thompson), 13th October 2022, (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Home, Limavady (surrounded by her loving family), much loved wife of Victor, devoted mum of Clair, Glen and Lee, loving mother-in-law of Darren and Shakira, adored nanny of Adam and Thomas, dearest sister of Sandra, dear sister-in-law of Fred. Funeral leaving her late home, 41 Hazelbank Road, Drumahoe on Saturday, 15th October at 11.30am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Ebrington Presbyterian Church at 12.00noon, burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church or R.N.L.I. c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. House Private. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Fanny Jane (Frances) McFadden, 159 Lisnamuck Park, Blackhill, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Fanny Jane (Frances) McFadden, 13th October 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 159 Lisnamuck Park, Blackhill, Coleraine, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mother of Norma, Margaret and Nigel, devoted grandmother to Lauren, Neil, Erin and Ryan, loving great-grandmother to Nia and Jack and dearest sister of John, David, Mervyn and the late Peggy, James, Neville and Norman. Funeral service in Murdock’s Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Saturday at 1.00pm followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for N.H.S.C.T. (for use in Causeway Hospital) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Susan (Sue) McGeady, 9 Eglinton Terrace, Derry

The death has taken place of Susan (Sue) McGeady, 12th October 2022, beloved daughter of the late Charles and Kathleen, loving sister of Kathleen (Kay) and the late Margaret, Daniel and Ruby and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her home, 9 Eglinton Terrace, on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Sheila McKeown (née Cole), 118 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of Sheila McKeown (née Cole), 13th October 2022, (peacefully) at Ann’s Care Home, Moneymore, dearly beloved wife of Bobby, 118 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt. Loving daughter of the late Alfred and Elizabeth, much loved and devoted mother of Leonard, Mervyn, Ian, Shirley (Thompson), Jacqueline (Finn) and Richard, dear mother-in-law of Ann, Emma, Heather, John, Valerie and the late Will, also a much loved nanny and great-nanny and dearest sister of Hugh and his wife Shirley. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Friday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt on Saturday at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Calvary Free Presbyterian Sabbath School and Parkinson’s Research NI payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by her husband, children and the entire family circle.

Angela Nixon, 50 Marianus Park, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Angela Nixon, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital on 12th October 2022. late of 50 Marianus Park. Beloved wife of George, loving mother of Ciaran, Keeley, Emmett, Kevin and the late Ruaíri. Devoted nanny of Bróaghan, Catelin, Ruaíri, Jake, Aoife, Aimee and Lauren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her brothers, sisters, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral leaving her late residence Saturday at 09.20am for 10.00am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake House Strictly Private from 10.30pm till 10.00am. Angela's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan, St. Anthony Pray For Her. St. Padre Pio Intercede For Her.

Robert John (Bobby) Purdy, 38 Kingsbury Gardens, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Robert John (Bobby) Purdy, 12th October 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 38 Kingsbury Gardens, Coleraine, dearly loved husband of Andrea, much loved father of Vicky, David, Katrina and Ryan, a devoted granda, beloved son of Anna and a dear brother and uncle. Service in his home on Sunday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

