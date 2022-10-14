Search

14 Oct 2022

Man, who has had a criminal record from aged 12, sentenced to a combination order at Derry Magistrate's Court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

A man who has a record dating back until he was 12-years-old has been sentenced to a combination order at Derry Magistrate's Court today. 

Lee McCracken (30) with an address at Donegore Gardens in Belfast was charged with assaulting a police officer, disorderly and possessing drugs on July 2.

The court heard that when police were attending an incident at Bridge Street in Derry their attention was drawn to a man trying to remove his partner from the scene. 

They stopped McCracken who became aggressive and kneed an officer in the groin. 

When he was searched two white tablets were found on him. 

A defence barrister said it was 'a disgraceful offence' and said his client wished to apologise to the officer. 

He said that his client began offending at the age of 12 and had 'an extremely unfortunate background'. 

The barrister said McCracken's offending was 'intertwined with his consumption of drugs.' 

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said this man's record was 'petrifying' and his escalating behaviour was 'worrying'. 

He told the defendant he was at the point 'where you have to change.' 

The judge said the defendant was at the stage where he might do something 'devestating.' 

McCracken was fined £50, ordered to pay compensation of £200 to the police officer and given 80 hours community service and two years probation. 

News

