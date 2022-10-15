Digital Schools Award for Derry primary school

Steelstown Primary School in Derry has been recognised with the Digital Schools Award for Northern Ireland, and it was a former teacher at the school, Mr. Peter Heaney, who was on hand to present the prestigious award.

Digital Schools Awards is an IT industry supported award that recognises excellence and innovation in using digital technology to promote teaching and learning at nursery, primary, special education and secondary level.

The award promotes and encourages a whole school approach to the use of digital technology across the curriculum and is awarded to schools throughout Ireland and both Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The award process includes a self-evaluation by the school is the five areas, including leadership and vision; ICT integration across the curriculum; school ICT culture; continuing professional development, and resources and infrastructure.

Addressing the pupils and staff on Friday last, the former Steelstown teacher, who now is the Validator for Digital Schools Awards, said: ‘It is my great pleasure to visit my old school again and confirm their award in recognition of the diverse and stimulating digital environment that the school have created to support their Teaching and Learning environment in every classroom.

‘This school has a strong commitment to innovate and integrate the use of digital technology across all areas of their teaching and they have created a very vibrant learning environment for every child in the school.’

A delighted Mrs Shantelle O’Hara, ICT co-ordinator in Steelstown P.S. & Nursery Unit, praised the children for their diligence in achieving the award and added: ‘The staff and children have been working extremely hard and are delighted to have achieved this prestigious Digital Schools Award.

‘We are now living in a world that is increasingly dependent upon digital technology and it is important that our children are prepared for this. We, as a whole school at Steelstown ensure that ICT is used to enhance our children's learning.

'The use of ICT is embedded in our everyday teaching and learning, we strive to have the best technology we can for our children and giving them every opportunity possible to keep up to date with the ever-changing world of technology.’

Mr. Peter Heaney presenting the Digital Schools Northern Ireland award to Mrs. Shantelle O'Hara, ICT co-ordinator teacher and Mrs. Siobhan Gillen, Principal.

‘The children have enjoyed a wide variety of ICT including film and animation, online research projects and coding. We are delighted that we also offer an afterschool club in coding to allow children to further enhance their skills.’

The school’s Principal, Mrs. Siobhan Gillen, added her congratulations to all involved and said: ‘We are so proud of our digital leaders who have taken on their responsibilities with great dedication and care, from helping other pupils and staff to making online safety videos.

'We are very proud to be awarded Digital School Award status in acknowledgement of excellence in the use of digital technology in teaching and learning. It is rewarding to see the efforts of all our staff and children recognised by the digital schools’ team.

‘We aim to integrate technology into the children’s experiences and foster an environment of support and innovation. This award celebrates the hard work and achievements of both our children and staff, and in particular the efforts made by our pupil and staff team of digital leaders led by Mrs O’Hara, Mrs Doorish and Mr Crawley.

'Indeed, we look forward to continuing our technological journey, ensuring our children develop the necessary skills for their future in a digital world. Well done to all!’