16 Oct 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 16th October, 2022

Obituaries

16 Oct 2022 7:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred:-

 

• Tonya Reilly (née Whiteside), 68 Dunlade Road, Greysteel

• Geraldine Scullion (née O’Boyle), 10 Mullaghboy Lane, Magherafelt

 

 

Tonya Reilly (née Whiteside), 68 Dunlade Road, Greysteel

The death has occurred of Tonya Reilly (née Whiteside), 14th October 2022, devoted mother of Bevin and loving daughter of Joe and Stella Whiteside, 68 Dunlade Road, Greysteel. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (ICU) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

 

Geraldine Scullion (née O’Boyle), 10 Mullaghboy Lane, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of Geraldine Scullion (née O’Boyle) (Magherafelt), 13th October 2022, late of 10 Mullaghboy Lane, beloved wife of Gerard and loving mother of Gary, Martin, Grainne and Mairead, mother in law of Cara, Carla and Blain, nanna to Ryan, Rhiley, Hollie, Éabha, daughter of the late James and Nelly O’Boyle and dear sister of Marie, Pat, Rose, Kathleen, Noleen, Kevin, Michael, Hugh, Gerard and the late Tess, Eilish, Bridget, Owen and Seamus. Funeral from 7 Manor Park, Magherafelt on Monday, 17th October at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption via webcam (https://www.magherafeltparish.org/church-webcam). Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her family and friends.

 

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

