Derry shops bag five awards at prestigious Retail Industry Awards

Lynch’s, the family business which operates three Eurospar supermarkets in the Derry area, was the most successful independent retailer from NI at the recent Retail Industry Awards in London, bringing home five top awards.

Lynch’s Eurospar, Skeoge scooped the independent categories of the Chilled Retailer of the Year, Independent Retailer of the Year (3,001 sq. ft – 6,000 sq. ft) and Store Team of the Year Awards, while their Greysteel Eurospar took home the Most Improved Store award, and was highly commended in the Independent Forecourt Retailer of the Year Award category.

Judges described Lynch’s Skeoge store as “the definition of local convenience – an all rounder that has innovated its way through Covid”, praising management for reviewing its fresh, chilled range for all seasons – and daily, with effective communication throughout the store.

Greysteel was commended for its £900,000 upgrade which doubled the store size, extending its range of forecourt convenience services and freshly prepared meals, seven days a week.

Judges said the business’s food-to-go core, with its fantastic range of sandwiches, wraps, salads, fruits and Barista Bar coffee, alongside ice cream and slushies, made it “ a must-stop for passing customers”. It was also praised for its “phenomenal growth numbers”.

Henderson Retail operated Eurospar Rossdowney was also successful at the awards, winning the Post Office Retailer of the Year Award in the company owned category.

Judges noted Henderson’s investment of £3m into the Derry store last year allowed additional trading hours which extended to the Post Office, and allowed for a combined proposition to boost both Post Office and store sales.

The Derry stores wins were part of a record breaking year with stores and individuals from Spar and Eurospar NI picking up 16 wins overall against some top UK-wide competition.

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group says this is the biggest collective win for retailers at the Retail Industry Awards so far; “To be able to go to London and see our stores being recognised on a national platform for the excellence they bring to their communities, day in, day out, is fantastic.

“We are incredibly proud of our stores and their teams who are the ultimate competition, not only in their local markets but on a national and international retailing platform.

"They are consistent in their innovation and service and we send them huge congratulations for bringing home some of the top awards.”

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group added; “Henderson Retail has been continuing to invest across communities in Northern Ireland, bringing unrivalled additional services within new and renovated stores, designed with their local communities at the heart.”

The Retail Industry Award winners were selected by a panel of esteemed and experienced names in the industry. The Awards are a celebration of all that is great about the UK grocery retail sector. The 2022 winners were revealed at a gala ball ceremony at The Brewery in London on 20 September 2022