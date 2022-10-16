Search

16 Oct 2022

NWRC’s first Entrepreneur in Residence will help drive innovation among students

Alastair Cameron, North West Regional College Entrepreneur in Residence

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

North West Regional College (NWRC) has appointed its first entrepreneur in residence, supporting students on their first steps into business. 

Alastair Cameron, co-founder of Startacus, a company which informs, inspires, and connects startups and entrepreneurs, will be based at NWRC one day a week supporting students and the college community.

Alastair has extensive experience as a business mentor, providing founders with the commercial guidance, support, advice, and insight needed during the early stages of any startup development process. 

This is an important development for the College that will significantly enhance its work to contribute to economic growth and social inclusion in its locality and Northern Ireland. 

Finneen Bradley, Student Services Manager at NWRC said: “We are thrilled to welcome Alastair to NWRC as our Entrepreneur in Residence to support our students with their business ideas, and to help the college connect with the startup ecosystems across these islands.

“Anyone with the right drive and passion can become an entrepreneur. As a college, we want to harness the creative flair and potential of our students to create businesses and organisations to achieve the ambition of the 10X economic vision. 

“As well as his role as NWRC’s Entrepreneur in Residence we are also eager for Alastair to work with stakeholders across the North West engaging in programmes with Invest NI, Derry and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Council, local schools, and our entire network. 

“With a focus on mentoring, networking, and encouragement there is no doubt that Alistair’s involvement with NWRC will have a positive impact on the lives of our students at this crucial junction in their career journey.”

NWR Entrepreneur in Residence, Alastair Cameron said: “As the new Entrepreneur in Residence for NWRC, I look forward to helping the College connect to the entrepreneurship and startup ecosystems across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. 

“In my role I will support individual students with their business ideas, increasing their entrepreneurship potential and creative flair to drive forward entrepreneurship and startup culture throughout the College. 

“My wealth of experience and connections will no doubt benefit students who are looking to develop their own business in the near future.”

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

