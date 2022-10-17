Western Trust raises awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (DLD)

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Speech and Language Therapy Team were delighted to support this year’s World Development Language Disorder Awareness Day last Friday.

Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) is a hidden but common disability that affects 1 in 14 people causing difficulties understanding and using language for no known reason.

The 2022 #DLDday theme was Growing with DLD, highlighting that DLD is a lifelong, permanent disability. People do not grow out of DLD but with individualised support, that can include regular speech-language therapy and educational adjustments, they can thrive. It’s about growing with DLD.

Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (RADLD), the lead organization who coordinates international DLDday are advocating for increased recognition and support for people with DLD across their lifespan.

“People with DLD are 6 times more likely to suffer from anxiety and 3 times more likely to have clinical depression.

"They are also at significant risk of struggling with reading, spelling and mathematics.

"Although DLD is a common condition affecting many areas of life, people with DLD are unlikely to receive access to services,” said Stephen Parsons, Chair of RADLD.

The Speech and Language Therapy Team in the Western Trust have joined the campaign to raise awareness of DLD so as many people in our Trust become aware of and understand this unknown but common condition.

Derry and Strabane District Council Mayor Sandra Duffy visited the Speech and Language Therapy Class in Ebrington Primary School to launch DLD Awareness Day and meet the children in the class who have a diagnosis of DLD.

Mrs Farren, Teacher in SLC 2, Mrs Bratton, Classroom Assistant in SLC2 and Bernadine Orr, Speech and Language Therapist in SLC2

This year, the world is lighting up purple and yellow to boost awareness of DLD globally. RADLD can confirm that more than 80 landmarks are scheduled to shine bright on or around Friday 14 October 2022.

In Derry the Western Trust lit up purple and yellow to raise awareness of DLD with council buildings in lit up purple for #DLDday.

Christine Harper, Western Trust Clinical Lead, Speech and Language Team for DLD explains: "The Speech and Language Therapy Department are delighted to support #DLDday to help raise awareness of this hidden disability. DLD results in a child or adult having difficulties talking and/or understanding language.

Mrs Bratton, Classroom Assistant in SLC2, Mrs Farren, Teacher in SLC 2, Bernadine Orr, SLT in SLC2, Mayor Sandra Duffy, Sinead Marlow, SLT SLC1 and Mrs Pentland, Teacher in SLC1 and Mrs Atkinson, Classroom Assistant

"This is a lifelong condition that affects approximately two children in every classroom of 30, affecting literacy, learning, friendships and emotional wellbeing.

"It is important to raise awareness of DLD to ensure that those affected can receive the support from professionals including Speech and Language Therapists and teachers, which can make a real difference to their lives."

She continued: "Speech and Language Therapists have a crucial role to play in the diagnosis of DLD and in supporting people with DLD, along with their families and the professionals working with them, to understand their diagnosis, achieve their potential and reduce the impact of their difficulties.”