Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on 28 charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on 28 charges.

Anthony Noel Knowles (50) with an address at Talbot Street in Dublin appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

He faces 14 charges of assault, 4 charges of threats to kill, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing GBH with intent and 7 charges of cruelty to persons under 16.

The charges were alleged to have occurred on dates between September 1 1996 and May 2015.

He was also charged with dangerous driving on the Derry to Strabane Road on May 2 2015.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Knowles said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 15 and remanded in custody.

